TCL intros a pair of budget Android slates, three child-friendly tablets too

Designed and created especially with children in mind

First off, the TAB 10L is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK8167B processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage (up to 128GB). Instead of the 5-megapixel camera duo, we’re now looking at a 2-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel selfie snapper.More importantly, the TABL 10L lack LTE cellular connectivity, but it does feature Wi-Fi support. The fact that this is a downgraded version of the TAB 8 4G is reflected in the price too, as the TAB 10L will be available in select market from Q1 2022 for just $100.Besides this duo of budget-friendly Android tablets, TCL announced three children-oriented tablets: TKEE MINI, MID, and MAX. Judging by their name, you might think these are just different sizes of the same tablet, but they’re not.The smaller of the three, the TKEE MINI has a 7-inch TN display (1024 x 600 pixels), a 2,580 mAh battery and Wi-Fi support. Just like the TAB 10L, the TKEE MINI features a 2-megapixel main camera and secondary 2-megapixel front-facing snapper. Hardware-wise, the tablet packs a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8167 processor, 1GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage (up to 128GB). This one run Android 10 Go Edition, but that’s to be expected considering the specs.On the other hand, the TKEE MID has a slightly larger 8-inch IPS (800 x 1280 pixels) display, and a much bigger 4,080 battery. It also supports LTE connectivity and runs Android 11 out of the box.The mid-sized TKEE tablet is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK8766B processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). Finally, the TKEE MID features two 5-megapixel cameras, one on the back, and a second one in the front.Finally, the TKEE MAX sports a 10-inch IPS (800 x 1280 pixels) display, a 2-megapixel camera duo (main and front), Wi-Fi support, and a 4,080 mAh battery. It packs a 1.28GB quad-core MediaTek MTK8167B processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage (up to 128GB). Just like the MINI model, it runs Android 11.What makes these tablets children-friendly (aside from their design) is the so-called TCL Kids service, which is available in Google Play. The service offers access to a child-friendly library of educational and entertainment content, containing over 20,000 videos, 400 storybooks and 50 kid-friendly apps. Also, each tablet comes with a TKEE Pen specifically designed to allow children to improve their writing and drawing skills, as well as stickers.It’s important to add that the TCL Kids service will offer a range of parental monitoring tools and will be available to customers globally in Q2 2022 for $3.99 a month. Additionally, a 2-month free subscription will be available in select regions.Pricewise the TKEE series starts at $89 for the MINI, $149 for the MID, and $119 for the MAX. All three tablets will hit the shelves in select regions in Q1 2022.