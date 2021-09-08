Notification Center

Android 5G TCL

TCL introduces an affordable 5G smartphone in Europe

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
TCL introduces an affordable 5G smartphone in Europe
TCL launched a new lineup of smartphones in the United States a few months ago, but this time we’re going to talk about a brand-new phone that’s just been unveiled in Europe. While the new phone it’s still part of TCL’s 20 Series, it will only be available in select European markets, at least for the time being.

The new phone goes by the name TCL 20 R 5G, an “ugly” name for a phone for sure, but that’s the fate of the cheap devices. The good news is this will be available for purchase for just €250, a pretty good price considering that this is a 5G phone.



Although it’s among the most affordable 5G smartphones launched this year, TCL 20 R 5G comes with pretty decent specs under the hood (via MobileWorldLive). The handset sports a large 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate (720x1600 pixels resolution) and a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

TCL’s 5-enabled smartphone is powered by a MediaTek 700 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. On the back, there’s a triple camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP) and a fingerprint sensor.

The phone will still ship with Android 11 on board even though it will hit the shelves in October, but TCL promised to release at least one major Android update for this one.

