Accessories Android Release dates TCL

TCL's 20 Series phones and new earbuds are finally available in the US

Iskren Gaidarov
By
Jun 28, 2021, 8:00 AM
0
TCL's new 20 series smartphones — the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE — is finally available in the US. The company has also started offering its new pair of ANC earbuds called TCL Moveaudio S600. All of the devices are pretty affordable, so let’s take a look at what they are all about.

Jump to:

TCL 20 Pro 5G


The TCL 20 Pro 5G retails for $499.99 unlocked and is available to purchase on Amazon. The most premium 20-series TCL phone has a glossy, stylish yet conservative design, which looks great. An in-display fingerprint scanner is present and the phone is offered in the Moondust Gray and Marine Blue colors.

The screen of the 20 Pro 5G is a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel. Unfortunately, TCL stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate for the screen, which seems a bit outdated when compared to other 2021 smartphones in the 20 Pro 5G’s price category.

Performance-wise, a Snapdragon 750G processor is used, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A headphone jack and expandable storage of up to 1TB are present in the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

A quad-camera system graces the back of the new TCL 5G phone. It consists of a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultrawide camera, 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The cameras offer 2x lossless and 10x digital zoom. The front camera is a 32MP punch-hole unit.

The battery, it is a 4,500mAh unit with 18W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging

TCL 20S


The TCL 20S is priced at $249.99 retail and is finally available to purchase on Amazon. The mid-ranger from the TCL 20 series has a plastic design with two color options - Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue. A 2.5D curved glass covers the screen of the 20S. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the phone in its power key.

The 20S, just like the 20 Pro 5G, has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The processor is a Snapdragon 665 unit, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Just like the 20 Pro 5G, the 20S has a headphone jack and expandable storage.

Camera-wise, the TCL 20S has a quad-camera system with a 64MP main shooter, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro and depth cameras. The front camera is a 16MP punch-hole unit.

The battery is a 5,000mAh unit with 18W fast wired charging. There is no wireless charging on this one.

TCL 20 SE


The most affordable phone out of the TCL 20-series has a retail price of just $189 and is now available on Amazon. It has a plastic design with two color options - Nuit Black and Aurora green. The 20SE features a 2.5D curved glass display with a teardrop-style notch. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the phone.

An LCD 6.82-inch HD+ panel with 60Hz refresh rate is used in the TCL 20SE. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 20SE comes with expandable storage and a headphone jack.

The TCL 20 SE uses a quad-camera system, consisting of a 48MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide shooter, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The teardrop-style front camera is a 13MP unit.

Battery-wise, the 20SE has a heft 5,000mAh unit, but it doesn't support fast or wireless charging.

TCL Moveaudio S600



TCL's latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Moveaudio S600, have a $99.99 retail price and can be purchased on Amazon. The earbuds feature Hybrid Active noise-cancellation and Electronic noise-cancellation, with 3 microphones per earbud.

The Moveaudio S600 earbuds remind us of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i in terms of their design. The charging case is round and has a glossy finish, which is also featured in the earbuds. Both the earbuds and the case are made out of plastic and are offered in colors - Graphite Gray, Pure Marble, Silver Chrome and Turquoise Blue. The earbuds have touch sensitivity and are IP54 water and dust resistant. 

Connectivity-wise, the S600 buds use Bluetooth 5.0 and support both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds have a 55mAh battery and can last up to 5 hours of audio playback with ANC on, and 7 hours of playback without ANC.

As for the charging case, it has a 500mAh battery, which extends the total battery life of the S600 to up to 32 hours of audio playback without ANC. The case charges via USB-C cable.

