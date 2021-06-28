TCL's 20 Series phones and new earbuds are finally available in the US

Jump to:

TCL's latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Moveaudio S600, have a $99.99 retail price and can be purchased on Amazon. The earbuds feature Hybrid Active noise-cancellation and Electronic noise-cancellation, with 3 microphones per earbud.



The Moveaudio S600 earbuds remind us of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i in terms of their design. The charging case is round and has a glossy finish, which is also featured in the earbuds. Both the earbuds and the case are made out of plastic and are offered in colors - Graphite Gray, Pure Marble, Silver Chrome and Turquoise Blue. The earbuds have touch sensitivity and are IP54 water and dust resistant.





Connectivity-wise, the S600 buds use Bluetooth 5.0 and support both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds have a 55mAh battery and can last up to 5 hours of audio playback with ANC on, and 7 hours of playback without ANC.



As for the charging case, it has a 500mAh battery, which extends the total battery life of the S600 to up to 32 hours of audio playback without ANC. The case charges via USB-C cable.

