Apple's 10.2-inch iPad was almost popular enough to keep the whole tablet market afloat in Q4





While Apple managed to substantially outperform the global tablet market as a whole with another big quarterly boost in iPad sales, Samsung, Huawei, Amazon, and "other" vendors posted shrinking Q4 numbers that were eventually bad enough to cause a small 0.6 percent dip in overall shipments compared to the last 90 days of 2018.









We're talking a grand total of 43.5 million tablets shipped around the world between October and December 2019, of which no less than 15.9 million units were iPads. That equates to a towering 36.5 percent share for Apple, up from "only" 29.6 percent in Q4 2018 and 31.4 percent during the third calendar quarter of last year.









Naturally, Apple dominated the full-year sales chart quite comfortably as well, with close to 50 million unit shipments and a 34.6 percent market share, up from 43.3 million units and a 29.6 percent slice of the pie in 2018.









Samsung and Huawei took second and third place respectively both in Q4 and for the entire year, although their numbers declined pretty steeply compared to 2018. Curiously enough, Amazon had a solid 2019 overall, but a terrible final quarter, as Fire tablet shipments grew by almost 10 percent for the full 12 months while taking a massive year-over-year hit of 29 percent during Q4. Yes, we're talking about the three months that included all those Black Friday , Cyber Monday, and holiday promotions of all sorts , which apparently were not as successful this time around as back between October and December 2018.





Lastly, Lenovo was the only other top five vendor apart from Apple that reported a boost in tablet shipments for Q4, but said 8.3 percent growth was not enough to offset the company's losses during the previous nine months, which meant the year was closed with a 4.2 percent overall decline.