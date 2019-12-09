Save up to 40% on the all-new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 at Amazon
The discounts will probably be available until later this month, but the sooner you get them, the higher the chance that you'll be able to score a good deal. Keep in mind that the prices mentioned are for the variants that come with special offers, but you get the same discounts for the ones without special offers.
If you choose the cheaper models, you'll get special offers banners displayed on your tablet's lockscreen, sponsored screensavers, as well as personalized advertising, from Amazon.
