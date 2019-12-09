Save up to 40% on the all-new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 at Amazon

Although Black Friday is long gone, many US retailers continue to blow out popular products in an attempt to further boost sales. Amazon's Fire tablets continue to be discounted, so if you missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you now have another chance to grab one of the cheap slates.While we'd suggest for the upcoming Christmas sale, these Fire tablet deals are probably worth a look if you absolutely must buy one before later this month. Long story short, the all-new Fire 7, which usually sells for $50, is getting a 20% discount, while the Fire 8 HD is 38% off.The discounts will probably be available until later this month, but the sooner you get them, the higher the chance that you'll be able to score a good deal. Keep in mind that the prices mentioned are for the variants that come with special offers, but you get the same discounts for the ones without special offers.If you choose the cheaper models, you'll get special offers banners displayed on your tablet's lockscreen, sponsored screensavers, as well as personalized advertising, from Amazon.