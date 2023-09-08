T-Mobile is making yet another unpopular change to its policies and promotions













What the operator is essentially doing is seeking new ways to ensure its subscribers keep their money with T-Mobile rather than spending it elsewhere. In order to do that, certain deals that used to qualify for a virtual prepaid Mastercard are now merely eligible for "Magenta" cards





These can only be used at, you guessed it, Magenta for things like bill payments, equipment purchases, and monthly installments instead of allowing you to buy virtually anything (pun intended) wherever good old fashioned Mastercards are accepted.





While T-Mobile still plans to keep the "traditional" virtual prepaid Mastercard rewards around for certain offers, its network switch deal appears to have already been changed ... again as far as its terms and conditions are concerned.





That's right, number port-ins to the "Un-carrier" are now eligible for a $200 "virtual prepaid Mastercard only accepted at T-Mobile", although the good news is That's right, number port-ins to the "Un-carrier" are now eligible for a $200 "virtual prepaid Mastercard only accepted at T-Mobile", although the good news is that controversial change to this promotion from just last month seems to have been reversed.





Yes, you can once again score up to a $1,000 discount for bringing as many as five lines to T-Mo from a competing carrier, but said discount is now effectively a bill credit, which is also what Verizon and AT&T are currently giving their own network switchers.





What we're basically looking at here is another textbook industry play patented by the traditional US carriers, which T-Mobile used to call "dumb and dumber"... before starting to emulate their behavior and imitate their tricks. Is the latest policy change a big deal? That's for you to decide and us to listen to. What we're basically looking at here is another textbook industry play patented by the traditional US carriers, which T-Mobile used to call "dumb and dumber"... before starting to emulate their behavior and imitate their tricks. Is the latest policy change a big deal? That's for you to decide and us to listen to.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB with T-Mobile: Save up to $1000 with trade in! Samsung is currently offering a $120 discount on select colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB. For bigger savings, have or switch to an eligible T-Mobile plan, get your Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a 24-month installment plan, trade in an eligible device, and receive up to $1000 over 24 monthly bill credits. $1120 off (58%) Trade-in $799 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Motorola Razr+ with T-Mobile: Now $100 OFF Get Motorola's brand-new Razr+ from Best Buy with an eligible plan from T-Mobile and save $100 in the process. Trade-in a device for even bigger savings. $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S23: Save $250 with Best Buy and T-Mobile! Get a Galaxy S23 128GB or 256GB from Best Buy with a T-Mobile plan and save $250 in the process. Trade-in a device for up to $800 in extra savings. $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy