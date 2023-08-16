T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk





When you bring your number from your previous carrier, the carrier you switch to often rewards you for this behavior. In the case of T-Mobile, the company gives a port-in credit to people for switching from another carrier and bringing their number along. This is one of its best deals





Currently, T-Mobile gives a $200 rebate credit for bringing an eligible postpaid number to its network for up to five lines, allowing you to earn a credit of up to $1,000 on one account. It's only available to those switching to the carrier's highest-end Go5G Plus plan though.





The carrier typically gives a $200 rebates card in the form of a digital Mastercard prepaid card which can be used anywhere virtual Mastercard cards are accepted, for paying bills, and for making device payments. Eligible phone numbers are postpaid numbers from competitors such as AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Claro, Xfinity, Spectrum, and Liberty Puerto Rico.









The Mobile Report According to, some changes have been made to the offer. Per an internal document that the outlet got its hands on, T-Mobile is going to scale down the offer. From August 17 onwards, which is tomorrow, you'll only be able to redeem the rebate offer two times per account.





So even though the offer is not being taken away, you won't be able to claim it for five lines as before, and at most, you'll get $400 out of it, $200 for each line. Whether this move will leave a bad taste in the mouth of those considering to switch and make them reconsider their decision remains to be seen.





Since it's still 16th August, the old offer is still valid, but it's going to end in a few hours, so if you want to port in more than two numbers, now is the time to do it.