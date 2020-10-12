Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Verizon iOS Apple Wireless service 5G

Verizon may have a big iPhone 12 launch gift in store for 5G-hungry Apple fans

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 12, 2020, 5:10 PM
Verizon may have a big iPhone 12 launch gift in store for 5G-hungry Apple fans
It was just a couple of days ago that we warned potential buyers of Apple's impending iPhone 12-series devices in the US they had to prepare to switch to T-Mobile in order to take full advantage of the connectivity upgrades of these highly anticipated 5G handsets, but before actually going through with a carrier change, you might want to wait for tomorrow's big event.

That's because Verizon seems to be working on delivering a long overdue breakthrough to its subscribers on the exact same day that the iPhone 12 5G quartet is expected to see daylight.

Take that, T-Mobile!


While tomorrow's nationwide 5G launch is by no means etched in stone, multiple Redditors appear to have discovered concrete evidence out in the wild supporting this theory, with PCMag's own tests adding fuel to the speculation fire and an unverified source of ours claiming to "100% confirm" the DSS rollout is indeed scheduled to take place between 1 pm and 3 pm EST on Tuesday, October 13.

Said anonymous tipster purportedly works "in the mobile industry", where rumors have been rampant for a while now that Big Red was close to matching T-Mobile's market-leading 5G footprint. Apparently, the nation's largest wireless service provider is gearing up to cover 62 percent of the US population with Sub-6GHz 5G right off the bat, which would be a pretty incredible achievement.


Although we really can't verify the reliability of this anonymous "industry" source just yet, Verizon's execs themselves have repeatedly hinted at this exact breakthrough and timeline in the past. Given that Apple is expected to quickly eclipse Samsung's global 5G smartphone sales and pretty much make the new cellular standard mainstream all of a sudden, it definitely makes sense for Big Red to want a piece of that juicy pie.

Of course, Verizon does already offer a 5G mobile service, but due to the limitations of the mmWave technology, this is only available in a tiny fraction of the country, not to mention that the blazing fast "Ultra Wideband" signal is almost astonishingly easy to drop while on the move, inside of buildings, and even behind obstacles like walls and trees.

An industry game changer? Not so fast!


With Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, aka DSS, the availability problem will be solved by essentially switching existing 4G LTE channels to 5G and vice versa depending on real-time customer demand. As ingenious as that may sound, the technology comes with its fair share of flaws, substantially downgrading the speeds made possible by mmWave-based 5G networks.

It remains to be seen if Verizon's new 5G service will be able to deliver even the slightest upgrades over possibly the best 4G LTE network available in the US today, and perhaps more importantly, if T-Mobile and AT&T's "nationwide" 5G signals will get a worthy contender in terms of speeds.


Keep in mind that, at least according to one fairly recent rumor, three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models are set to exclusively support Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity rather than being compatible with all 5G flavors, mmWave included.

As far as Android handsets are concerned, PCMag believes all of Verizon's existing 5G models "released after February 2020" will be able to tap into the carrier's nationwide DSS service, although a software update might be required to enable the functionality. There's even a possibility you'll need Android 11 to take advantage of Big Red's Magenta-rivaling technological advance, which could lead to a lengthy wait for a lot of people.

But before getting too excited or panicked here, it's probably wise to wait for the carrier to make the full, detailed announcement, which may well be timed to coincide with the iPhone 12 5G launch tomorrow.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T release date is official, when and how to watch the live event stream
Popular stories
Samsung has no charging breakthrough planned for the Galaxy S21 5G series
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless