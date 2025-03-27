Another trusty T-Mobile app is about to be nuked but a workaround exists
Up Next:
T-Mobile's T Life app continues to assimilate functionalities of other apps, in line with the company's vision to make it a super app.
Revealed last year, the T Life app has officially replaced the original T-Mobile app, and the company wants it to be the go-to platform for everything, including in-store device upgrades. While customers and even some employees are divided over whether that's a good strategy, T-Mobile is pressing on, and it has pretty much killed the Scam Shield app now apparently.
Apparently, the latest Scam Shield update will render the app useless for T-Mobile users, though Metro by T-Mobile customers will still be able to use it. Though the app continues to be called T-Mobile Scam Shield, the T-Mobile logo has been replaced by the Metro by T-Mobile logo.
Revealed last year, the T Life app has officially replaced the original T-Mobile app, and the company wants it to be the go-to platform for everything, including in-store device upgrades. While customers and even some employees are divided over whether that's a good strategy, T-Mobile is pressing on, and it has pretty much killed the Scam Shield app now apparently.
Introduced in 2020, the Scam Shield app lets customers access T-Mobile's anti-scam features such as blocking calls from scammers, reporting scams, and Called ID. It works well for the most part, though scammers occasionally manage to slide through.
Apparently, the latest Scam Shield update will render the app useless for T-Mobile users, though Metro by T-Mobile customers will still be able to use it. Though the app continues to be called T-Mobile Scam Shield, the T-Mobile logo has been replaced by the Metro by T-Mobile logo.
The Scam Shield app's new logo suggests it's only for Metro customers now. | Image Credit - Reddit user jweaver0312
The features offered by the app can now be accessed by T-Mobile users in the manage section of the T Life app, but as many subscribers have said before, T Life may not be the most intuitive app around, so it might take you a while to get everything set up.
...it takes longer than it should compared to a separate app:
After authenticating part is complete (5-10s), another couple seconds for me on the home tab or the manage tab (takes an extra few seconds)
jweaver0312, Reddit user, March 2025
Alternatively, you may use dialer codes to access Scam Block features, though for the full suite, you will need to use T Life.
...it can only be managed in the T-Life app now.
Honestly, it’s just worth deleting it. It can mostly be managed by dialer codes unless adding to a blocklist.
jweaver0312, Reddit user, March 2025
Considering more than 50 million customers already have T Life on their phones, it kind of makes sense for T-Mobile to move the functionality and let customers delete the individual app and free up space.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: