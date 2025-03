Is T-Mobile waging war against itself with its latest antics?

T-Mobile





Constant-Gap9982, Reddit user, March 2025

Constant-Gap9982, who is not a primary account holder, went to a T-Mobile store to upgrade from their Galaxy S10e to the



After that, they were again asked to switch their plan and consider a monthly financing plan to save on the phone, which is something they never asked for. They just wanted to pay in full and get a new phone.



When the employee finally understood, they informed Constant-Gap9982 that they needed to download the T Life app for the upgrade process. They did that and set their account up, only to find out that since they weren't the primary account holder, a parent would need to use their T Life app to order the phone from the very store they were standing in.



Recommended Stories In short, this T-Mobile customer drove to a T-Mobile location and spent more than two hours trying to buy a phone, only to be told that an account owner would have to order the device using T Life.



Moments like these make you yearn for simpler times when fancy technology wasn't around but things were a lot smoother. For instance, Constant-Gap9982 says that the last time they bought a phone was when Sprint was still a separate company and they say their experience was stellar.





That said, as we mentioned before, it may take a while before employees get used to the new system. Also, requiring an authorized user to sign off on a purchase is a security measure. But all of this should be communicated when a user first sets foot in a store.





T-Mobile's priority should be a frictionless experience for customers, otherwise, unconventional competitors will continue to be the preferred option for many consumers. It's believed that the company is encouraging the use of the T Life app to scale back its retail presence. This could alienate some people, especially in the age of AI where devices may feel unfamiliar and customers may need help with them.





After all, it took years of work for T-Mobile to no longer be considered inferior to AT&T and Verizon, and the shuttering of stores will send a signal that it's not as premium as companies that have a retail footprint.

Transitions are often bumpy but that doesn't necessarily mean they won't lead to a positive outcome. T-Mobile is trying to streamline its store operations by mandating the use of a new in-store system . Additionally, the company appears to be discouraging store visits, and all these factors combined could make for an unpleasant experience for customers Going to a carrier store to upgrade your phone should be a straightforward process and shouldn't take more than a few minutes. However, Reddit user Constant-Gap9982 has discovered that getting a new device atcould be an hours-long, tormenting and futile process.