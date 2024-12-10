T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Last month, T-Mobile pulled the T-Mobile app from Apple and Google's app stores. The company has been hinting that T Life, an app it launched at the beginning of the year, is going to replace the T-Mobile app. And for those who still have any doubts, the company has made it abundantly clear that T Life will be the go-to app for everything going forward.
T-Mobile's Consumer Group President Jon Freier says that the company is consolidating most of its apps into T Life, making it a super app of sorts.
We're -- basically, we're taking a large group of applications and consolidating them into the T-Life app, kind of a super app, if you will, to bring all the capability in the T-Life.
Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile Consumer Group, December 2024
The company wants customers to be able to do everything in T Life, from managing their smartphone and tablet connection to doing anything they would visit a store or ring a call center for.
T-Mobile expects 40 million of its customers to download T Life by the end of the year and it says it's on pace to achieve the target. The company has revealed that for the first time in its history, most of the pre-orders happened digitally during the iPhone 16 series pre-order period. Pre-orders went up nearly 50 percent and T-Mobile believes that's partially because the process has been made so much easier, allowing customers to get done with the upgrade process in three minutes or less.
Freier also says that convenience isn't necessarily opening up new stores but instead making it easier for customers to do everything on their smartphones. This is yet another sign that it wants to reduce its physical footprint and move most upgrades and transactions online.
This ties into its broader ambition to use AI to better serve customers and reduce its churn rate, which is the rate at which customers terminate their relationship with a company. T-Mobile is sitting on a lot of valuable data that can help it provide individualised treatments to every single subscriber.
This is the first time that T-Mobile has explicitly said that T Life will replace most other apps in the future, which is in line with reports that said that other apps would be killed eventually.
