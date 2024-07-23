Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
T-Mobile's new free smartwatch for kids has a flashlight, two cameras, and a help button

Are you looking for the perfect gadget to prepare your little one for their return to the classroom this fall? You can't go wrong with T-Mobile's brand-new SyncUP Kids Watch 2, which is set to be released tomorrow, July 24, starting at the low, low price of... $0.

Like the first-gen SyncUP Kids Watch, this vastly improved device is technically priced at a slightly higher $174, but with a "qualifying" new line of service, you'll be able to easily save, well, 174 bucks and end up paying nothing for a very useful and decidedly feature-packed timepiece after monthly bill credits.

Compared to its predecessor, the SyncUP Kids Watch 2 adds Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing with your "favorite wireless ear buds", as well as an LED flashlight function and perhaps most impressively, not one but two cameras.

As T-Mo points out, that latter feature is currently unmatched by the most "popular smartwatches" out there, which are "nearly double the price" (or even more expensive, if we might add) as the second-gen SyncUP wearable for children aged 5 to 12.

Of course, it's not exactly fair to pit this thing against the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, but even compared to the Verizon Gizmo Watch 3, the T-Mobile SyncUP Kids Watch 2 has quite a few key advantages and major strengths, including dual cameras for both video calling and selfie photography.

From a design standpoint, we're not noticing a lot of differences between the two SyncUP Kids Watch editions at first glance, with that comically bulky case seemingly going unchanged and a large AMOLED screen once again aiming to provide enough entertainment for most first-time wearable tech users. 

T-Mobile is promising the new and upgraded smartwatch will support "more" games than its forerunner without offering many relevant details, while the biggest selling points are likely to remain the talk and text capabilities, real-time location tracking, and the nifty help button the first-gen device also featured.

Everything that your kids will be doing on the second-gen wearable will obviously be closely monitored by parents or guardians, who need to approve contacts (including emergency ones for distress signals) and can also set usage limits and all sorts of other restrictions and ground rules. 

In short, this could be the best smartwatch for both children and adults responsible with their well-being, and if you hurry, you can already claim one of the best back-to-school deals this year... starting tomorrow.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

