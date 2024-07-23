T-Mobile's new free smartwatch for kids has a flashlight, two cameras, and a help button





Like the first-gen SyncUP Kids Watch , this vastly improved device is technically priced at a slightly higher $174, but with a "qualifying" new line of service, you'll be able to easily save, well, 174 bucks and end up paying nothing for a very useful and decidedly feature-packed timepiece after monthly bill credits.





Compared to its predecessor, the SyncUP Kids Watch 2 adds Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing with your "favorite wireless ear buds", as well as an LED flashlight function and perhaps most impressively, not one but two cameras.





As T-Mo points out, that latter feature is currently unmatched by the most "popular smartwatches" out there, which are "nearly double the price" (or even more expensive, if we might add) as the second-gen SyncUP wearable for children aged 5 to 12.









From a design standpoint, we're not noticing a lot of differences between the two SyncUP Kids Watch editions at first glance, with that comically bulky case seemingly going unchanged and a large AMOLED screen once again aiming to provide enough entertainment for most first-time wearable tech users.





T-Mobile is promising the new and upgraded smartwatch will support "more" games than its forerunner without offering many relevant details, while the biggest selling points are likely to remain the talk and text capabilities, real-time location tracking, and the nifty help button the first-gen device also featured.





Everything that your kids will be doing on the second-gen wearable will obviously be closely monitored by parents or guardians, who need to approve contacts (including emergency ones for distress signals) and can also set usage limits and all sorts of other restrictions and ground rules.





In short, this could be the best smartwatch for both children and adults responsible with their well-being, and if you hurry, you can already claim one of the best back-to-school deals this year... starting tomorrow.