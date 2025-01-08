Long-time T-Mobile subscribers are livid about the "Un-carrier's'' latest deal downgrade





Unfortunately, Magenta doesn't really seem to care if a rapidly growing number of its subscribers feel that way, wishing everyone a happy New Year with not one but two controversial changes already. Mere hours after I tried my best to make sense of the absolute mess that is now T-Mo's free Hulu subscription redemption process for a lot of eligible users, a Reddit thread signaling a situation that potentially impacts even more people caught my attention.





As you may have noticed if you were not too busy extending your New Year's celebrations, yesterday was Tuesday, which meant that all T-Mobile customers could claim a fresh weekly slate of loyalty-rewarding gifts and offers. But one deal that's become a staple of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program was different from last week, and the change understandably made quite a few Redditors rather unhappy with their mobile network operator... yet again.









That's right, it appears that your $0.20 discount per gallon of Shell fuel (up to 20 gallons) has been cut in half with little to no warning, and if history is any indication, the new $0.10 value is likely to go unchanged for the foreseeable future.





For a lot of people, a 10-cent gas discount seems far too trivial to even bother visiting the T-Life app going forward, at least based on some of the disappointed or outright angry Reddit comments from both the last 24 hours and last week, which is actually when the unpopular change was spotted for the first time



If it makes you feel any better, the same history that suggests you're stuck with the downgraded discount for at least the next few weeks (if not months) also tells us that T-Mobile will most likely bring the 20-cent-per-gallon deal back... sooner or later. You'll just have to decide for yourself if that's worth waiting and the "Un-carrier" (unaffectionately called the "Re-carrier" now on social media) still deserves your loyalty and hard-earned monthly payments after so many of these enraging little (and big) changes and downgrades over the last year or so.