Here's how to make sense of T-Mobile's messy new Hulu freebie

There was a time (not that long ago) when T-Mobile made it incredibly easy for both new and existing customers to get unrivaled offers on everything from movie tickets to gas, food, and streaming services. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as the increasingly popular (and controversial) "Un-carrier" has made it a habit of either eliminating beloved freebies or changing their terms for the worse over the last couple of years or so.

The latest revisions to a hugely popular deal were leaked about a month ago, and according to the always well-informed folks at The Mobile Report, they're now already coming into effect to make claiming your next yearly Hulu subscription for free a total and unnecessary mess.

Who exactly is (still) eligible for T-Mo's "Hulu ON US" offer?


Because I realize that must be the number one question on everyone's mind right now, let me attempt to give you the clearest and most complete answer I can muster after studying all the official and unofficial information out there.

The first group of customers that can definitely (and easily) get complimentary Hulu access (with ads) are new subscribers with costly Go5G Next plans. Then comes anyone who signed up for such a plan on or after December 4, 2024, and in both these cases, all you need to do is log into your T-Mobile account, check the add-ons section there, create a new Hulu account, and link that to your T-Mobile account for Magenta to handle your payment.


Yes, that means existing Hulu users can't get T-Mo to cover their subscription costs going forward (unless they cancel their current accounts and wait for their subscription to become inactive), but you probably already knew that.

What you may not have known prior to today is exactly what happens if your Go5G Next line (or lines) were opened before December 4, 2024. First of all, yes, you are also eligible for free Hulu (with ads) going forward, and the same goes for T-Mobile customers on other plans who enjoyed ad-free Netflix access at no charge prior to January 2024. 

Are you still following us?


If yes, congratulations. If no, don't worry, this mess is entirely T-Mobile's fault. And it almost seems like it's designed to discourage you from actually claiming all the freebies you're entitled to. 

Hopefully, you won't do that, and instead insist on receiving your gratis subscription to one of the most popular streaming services out there. By the way, if T-Mo gave you free Netflix Standard (or higher) access before January 2024 but you never redeemed your Hulu gift after that date, you can do that right now.

Unfortunately, you will have to go through a slightly more complicated redemption process, but if you click on this link after logging into your T-Mobile account, that's going to become a lot simpler. All you'll need to do is select the "On Us" option and follow all the instructions, which alas may not be possible at this time for all eligible users.

If that's the case, be sure to return to the exact same link in the next 10 days and try to find the "On Us" option. If that doesn't appear by January 17, then you might not actually be able to claim the offer. Of course, if you know you meet the aforementioned requirements, you should probably reach out to customer support and ask them to manually add the freebie to your account. Yes, that does work sometimes, and no, you shouldn't have to go there to get what's rightfully yours.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

