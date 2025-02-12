T-Mobile Starlink service doesn't work in this place, but people keep asking for it
Up Next:
The T-Mobile Starlink collaboration service that brings connectivity even in remote places without extra equipment (thanks to SpaceX satellite launches) is in full beta testing swing. But is everyone happy?
T-Mobile announced that its free Starlink satellite service beta (available to all wireless subscribers – yes, even Verizon and AT&T customers) will be included at no cost in its Go5G Next and select business and first responder plans. After the beta ends – which is expected in July 2025 – T-Mobile customers can add the Starlink satellite service for $15 per month per line, while users on other carriers like Verizon and AT&T will pay $20.
That's great, but it seems that people are still not 100% satisfied and need coverage in more places.
Like on airplanes during flights, for example. In this Reddit thread, people are debating over "When T-Mobile/Starlink goes live, will you get internet access on planes?"
So far, the answer is no, for users who have already given T-Mobile and Starlink's service a try in the air share the following:
Other users are correctly pointing out that the OP is confusing the current T-Mobile Starlink collaboration service with having "internet access". It's not that simple.
The point is to eliminate mobile dead zones across the US by integrating Starlink’s satellite network with its wireless service.
This initiative, part of T-Mobile’s Coverage Above and Beyond plan, seeks to provide near-total coverage, even in remote areas where traditional networks fail due to terrain challenges or sheer distance. Over 500,000 square miles of the US, along with large ocean areas, currently lack service, and this collaboration aims to change that by enabling direct satellite-to-phone connectivity without requiring new equipment.
Starlink, developed by SpaceX, uses low-orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet with low latency, making it ideal for remote locations. Check out if your phone is compatible here:
Beyond the US, T-Mobile is inviting global carriers to join the effort to create a worldwide network without dead zones.
T-Mobile announced that its free Starlink satellite service beta (available to all wireless subscribers – yes, even Verizon and AT&T customers) will be included at no cost in its Go5G Next and select business and first responder plans. After the beta ends – which is expected in July 2025 – T-Mobile customers can add the Starlink satellite service for $15 per month per line, while users on other carriers like Verizon and AT&T will pay $20.
Recently, we showed you T-Mobile's new coverage map after adding its Starlink satellite service.
That's great, but it seems that people are still not 100% satisfied and need coverage in more places.
Like on airplanes during flights, for example. In this Reddit thread, people are debating over "When T-Mobile/Starlink goes live, will you get internet access on planes?"
So far, the answer is no, for users who have already given T-Mobile and Starlink's service a try in the air share the following:
Image source – Reddit forums, February 2025
Other users are correctly pointing out that the OP is confusing the current T-Mobile Starlink collaboration service with having "internet access". It's not that simple.
See, for the time being, the T-Mobile Starlink service allows only for texting on some compatible apps. Full data (and voice) coverage – the full satellite-to-cellular experience, so to speak – will be available at a point ahead in time.
The point is to eliminate mobile dead zones across the US by integrating Starlink’s satellite network with its wireless service.
This initiative, part of T-Mobile’s Coverage Above and Beyond plan, seeks to provide near-total coverage, even in remote areas where traditional networks fail due to terrain challenges or sheer distance. Over 500,000 square miles of the US, along with large ocean areas, currently lack service, and this collaboration aims to change that by enabling direct satellite-to-phone connectivity without requiring new equipment.
Recommended Stories
Beyond the US, T-Mobile is inviting global carriers to join the effort to create a worldwide network without dead zones.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: