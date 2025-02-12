Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile Starlink service doesn't work in this place, but people keep asking for it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
A T-Mobile office photographed from the street.
The T-Mobile Starlink collaboration service that brings connectivity even in remote places without extra equipment (thanks to SpaceX satellite launches) is in full beta testing swing. But is everyone happy?

T-Mobile announced that its free Starlink satellite service beta (available to all wireless subscribers – yes, even Verizon and AT&T customers) will be included at no cost in its Go5G Next and select business and first responder plans. After the beta ends – which is expected in July 2025 – T-Mobile customers can add the Starlink satellite service for $15 per month per line, while users on other carriers like Verizon and AT&T will pay $20.

Recently, we showed you T-Mobile's new coverage map after adding its Starlink satellite service.

That's great, but it seems that people are still not 100% satisfied and need coverage in more places.

Like on airplanes during flights, for example. In this Reddit thread, people are debating over "When T-Mobile/Starlink goes live, will you get internet access on planes?"

So far, the answer is no, for users who have already given T-Mobile and Starlink's service a try in the air share the following:



Other users are correctly pointing out that the OP is confusing the current T-Mobile Starlink collaboration service with having "internet access". It's not that simple.

See, for the time being, the T-Mobile Starlink service allows only for texting on some compatible apps. Full data (and voice) coverage – the full satellite-to-cellular experience, so to speak – will be available at a point ahead in time.

The point is to eliminate mobile dead zones across the US by integrating Starlink’s satellite network with its wireless service.

This initiative, part of T-Mobile’s Coverage Above and Beyond plan, seeks to provide near-total coverage, even in remote areas where traditional networks fail due to terrain challenges or sheer distance. Over 500,000 square miles of the US, along with large ocean areas, currently lack service, and this collaboration aims to change that by enabling direct satellite-to-phone connectivity without requiring new equipment.

Recommended Stories
Starlink, developed by SpaceX, uses low-orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet with low latency, making it ideal for remote locations. Check out if your phone is compatible here:


Beyond the US, T-Mobile is inviting global carriers to join the effort to create a worldwide network without dead zones.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless