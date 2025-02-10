Check out T-Mobile's new coverage map after adding its Starlink satellite service
In the wake of T-Mobile's big announcement during the Super Bowl that the free Starlink satellite service beta will be available to subscribers of all wireless providers until July, the carrier announced that the service will be included for free on its Go5G Next plan (including related plans like Go5G Next 55+). The satellite service will also be available at no cost to Business customers on Go5G Business Next, and on T-Priority plans to first responder agencies. Once the beta ends in July, T-Mobile customers on any other plan can have Starlink added for $15/month per line.
Once July arrives, subscribers to other wireless firms including Verizon and AT&T will have to pay $20 per month per line to keep the Starlink service. Using satellite connectivity, Starlink allows mobile phone users to send and receive text messages in areas of the country where there is no cellular service. Eventually, photos and videos will be sent and received by Starlink users in addition to text. Lastly, voice and data will be transmitted over the Starlink satellites.
Imagine hiking on a trail that is well off the beaten path in an area where there is no cellular service. If a major storm happens to be heading your way and no one can get in touch with you, your life might be in danger. With Starlink, your phone is automatically connected to the satellite once you lose cellular service allowing you to receive text messages from friends and relatives warning you about the weather. To reiterate, at first, only texts can be sent and received. Eventually, images and videos will be sent through Starlink with voice and data getting added a little later down the road.
T-Mobile's new coverage map includes areas covered by the Starlink satellite service (look for the pink areas). | Image credit-T-Mobile
T-Mobile has just updated its coverage map and those areas of the country where Starlink satellite service is available are now shown in pink to denote coverage via Starlink. Previously, those areas were white indicating that there was no cellular service in that region. You can find many of these areas along the west coast of the U.S. in states such as Washington, Oregon, and California.
You can register for the Starlink beta by tapping on this link and typing in the information requested by T-Mobile. The carrier says, "Anyone on any carrier can sign up now to join the beta test and get satellite-powered messaging-at no extra cost until July. Secure your spot today."
