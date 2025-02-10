Check out T-Mobile's new coverage map after adding its Starlink satellite service





Once July arrives, subscribers to other wireless firms including Verizon and AT&T will have to pay $20 per month per line to keep the Starlink service. Using satellite connectivity, Starlink allows mobile phone users to send and receive text messages in areas of the country where there is no cellular service. Eventually, photos and videos will be sent and received by Starlink users in addition to text. Lastly, voice and data will be transmitted over the Starlink satellites.

Imagine hiking on a trail that is well off the beaten path in an area where there is no cellular service. If a major storm happens to be heading your way and no one can get in touch with you, your life might be in danger. With Starlink, your phone is automatically connected to the satellite once you lose cellular service allowing you to receive text messages from friends and relatives warning you about the weather. To reiterate, at first, only texts can be sent and received. Eventually, images and videos will be sent through Starlink with voice and data getting added a little later down the road.









and those areas of the country where Starlink satellite service is available are now shown in pink to denote coverage via Starlink. Previously, those areas were white indicating that there was no cellular service in that region. You can find many of these areas along the west coast of the U.S. in states such as Washington, Oregon, and California.




