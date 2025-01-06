Wall Street says Verizon and AT&T are better investments than T-Mobile

PhoneArena reader, you know that T-Mobile

T-Mobile is due to release its fourth-quarter earnings report on January 29th. If you're a long-timereader, you know thatusually reports industry-leading numbers each quarter. Additionally, the company continues to grow its revenue and earnings just about every three months. This growth has been reflected in the carrier's stock which is up close to 30% over the last year.





Wall Street analysts cited by NASDAQ expect T-Mobile to report a fourth-quarter profit of $2.17 per share. That would be a 30% year-over-year increase from the $1.67 that T-Mobile reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. During three of the last four quarterly reports, T-Mobile's bottom line exceeded Wall Street estimates. In October, for example, T-Mobile reported that its third-quarter profits exceeded Wall Street estimates by 10.1%.





The analysts also expect T-Mobile to report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for 2024. If the carrier meets that estimate, it will have increased its bottom line by 34.3% from the $6.93 per share it made in 2023.





T-Mobile's shares have been falling for nearly a month ever since CEO Mike Sievert made a bearish-sounding comment during the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference held in early December. The executive, talking about the recently ended 2024 fourth quarter said, "So while I'm here to tell you, it's going great, we're confident in our guidance, investors should be cautious because there's a lot of risk in the back half [of the fourth quarter]."









T-Mobile would not meet fourth-quarter estimates. The stock, which had recently set a new 52-week high of $248.16, plunged $14.92 or 6.12% to close at $228.86. The shares have continued to fall even though Andre Almeida, a member of the company's board of directors, T-Mobile 's shares have continued to fall losing 14.4% after making an all-time high at $248.15.

Stockholders and Wall Street analysts immediately took this to mean that T-Mobile would not meet fourth-quarter estimates. The stock, which had recently set a new 52-week high of $248.16, plunged $14.92 or 6.12% to close at $228.86. The shares have continued to fall even though Andre Almeida, a member of the company's board of directors, spent close to $900,000 to purchase 3,807 shares at an average cost of $235.72. Even after announcing a $14 billion share buyback, T-Mobile's shares have continued to fall losing 14.4% after making an all-time high at $248.15.



Today two Wall Street firms, Wells Fargo and RBC Capital, downgraded T-Mobile's shares to hold from buy. As a result, the stock plunged another $6.73 or 3.07% to close at $212.38. This decline occurred despite a 1.2% gain for the NASDAQ index. One analyst at Wells Fargo said that at the current stock price, T-Mobile's industry-leading earnings growth is already baked into the price of the stock which he says makes industry laggards Verizon and AT&T look more attractive as investments.









Over the last five years, Verizon 's shares have dropped 33% while the value of AT&T 's stock has plunged 22.4%. Over that same time period, T-Mobile 's stock has risen 169%.



