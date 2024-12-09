T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert

T-Mobile 's CEO, Mike Sievert, appeared on Monday at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference where he engaged in a fireside chat with the investment bank's Telecom and Cable analyst John Hodulik. 's CEO, Mike Sievert, appeared on Monday at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference where he engaged in a fireside chat with the investment bank's Telecom and Cable analyst John Hodulik. Sievert was optimistic about the carrier meeting its full-year guidance which includes a strong fourth quarter. For the full year, Sievert expects T-Mobile to meet its previous forecast which called for postpaid phone net additions to reach 3 million with Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) rising 3% year-over-year.





Sievert also reiterated some other expectations for T-Mobile 's 2024 numbers. As usual, the company expects to announce industry-leading customer growth. It also forecasts industry-leading service revenue with a compounded annual growth rate of about 5% through 2027. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortizations (EBITDA) will produce a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 7% through 2027.







Sievert shook up Wall Street at the start of the conference when a comment he made about the current quarter was apparently misinterpreted as a warning by one media outlet. The CEO had said, "So while I'm here to tell you, it's going great, we're confident in our guidance, investors should be cautious because there's a lot of risk in the back half [of the fourth quarter]." Thanks to that comment, T-Mobile investors told their brokers to sell the stock which has tripled over the last five years.





On Monday, sellers took over and T-Mobile 's shares dropped a Christopher Columbus-like $14.92 or 6.12% to close at $228.86. The stock recently set a new all-time high of $248.16. The sharp sell-off in the stock started once Sievert said that the extremely strong third quarter results reported by the company in October could be hard to top during the fourth quarter. As a result, some investors might perceive the fourth quarter results to be the start of a slowdown.



T-Mobile generated

During the third quarter,generated 865,000 postpaid phone net customer additions which was the highest number reported for a third quarter in more than a decade. This record will be hard to top during the fourth quarter and the CEO said this could lead some people to worry about a slowdown during the final quarter of the year.







