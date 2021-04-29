Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Software updates OnePlus

The OnePlus 6/6T Android 11 update is many months away

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 29, 2021, 11:53 PM
The OnePlus 6/6T Android 11 update is many months away
OnePlus outlined plans for updating many of its flagships early this year, but two devices were left out from the company's calendar, the OnePlus 6 and 6T. Although the Chinese handset maker confirmed that both these phones will be updated to Android 11, it didn't offer an ETA at that time.

Unfortunately, if you're still using the OnePlus 6/6T as your daily driver, we have bad news for you. OnePlus confirmed recently that the Android 11 Open Beta version for these two phones is scheduled to be released at the end of August.

If nothing bad happens in the upcoming months, OnePlus 6/6T users will get a taste of what's to come, but the final version of Android 11 will probably be released in Q4 2021. It will be weird for OnePlus to continue to work on Android 11 for two smartphones launched on the market three years ago at the same time that Google will release Android 12.

Not much else to tell about the upcoming update apart from the fact that many of the company's loyal fans will probably be very disappointed about the ETA announced by OnePlus. Well, at least now we have an idea when it's coming, so stay tuned for more updates on the matter.

Related phones

6
OnePlus 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.9
$1099 Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI
6T
OnePlus 6T View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.9

User Score:

9.7
$324 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI

