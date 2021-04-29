The OnePlus 6/6T Android 11 update is many months away

OnePlus outlined plans for updating many of its flagships
early this year, but two devices were left out from the company's calendar, the OnePlus 6
and 6T. Although the Chinese handset maker confirmed that both these phones will be updated to Android 11, it didn't offer an ETA at that time.
Unfortunately, if you're still using the OnePlus 6
/6T as your daily driver, we have bad news for you. OnePlus confirmed recently
that the Android 11 Open Beta version for these two phones is scheduled to be released at the end of August.
If nothing bad happens in the upcoming months, OnePlus 6/6T
users will get a taste of what's to come, but the final version of Android 11 will probably be released in Q4 2021. It will be weird for OnePlus to continue to work on Android 11 for two smartphones launched on the market three years ago at the same time that Google will release Android 12.
Not much else to tell about the upcoming update apart from the fact that many of the company's loyal fans will probably be very disappointed about the ETA announced by OnePlus
. Well, at least now we have an idea when it's coming, so stay tuned for more updates on the matter.
