The far too lengthy wait is over for OnePlus 7 Pro owners on T-Mobile
While we obviously knew not to expect a similarly swift Android 11 promotion for the now-outdated 6.67-inch handset with a motorized pop-up selfie camera in tow, some of its owners must have been disappointed by the inexplicably long wait that finally ended a few weeks back.
Naturally, we're talking about an absolutely massive Google-designed goodie pack sprinkled with a whole bunch of proprietary OxygenOS 11 treats on top aiming to improve everything from the phone's general stability and speed to its camera functionality, security, and UI.
As you can imagine, the OnePlus 7 Pro is no longer sold by T-Mobile due to the "Un-carrier" offering two unquestionably superior options from the same brand at fairly reasonable prices.
