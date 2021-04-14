Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

T-Mobile Android Software updates OnePlus

The far too lengthy wait is over for OnePlus 7 Pro owners on T-Mobile

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 14, 2021, 7:04 AM
Released almost two years ago running Android 9.0 Pie out the box, the pretty much bezelless, notchless, and holeless OnePlus 7 Pro was among the world's first non-Pixel devices to receive an official Android 10 update.

While we obviously knew not to expect a similarly swift Android 11 promotion for the now-outdated 6.67-inch handset with a motorized pop-up selfie camera in tow, some of its owners must have been disappointed by the inexplicably long wait that finally ended a few weeks back.

What's worse is that a presumably considerable number of OnePlus 7 Pro users were kept waiting even longer, although T-Mobile seems to have recently kicked off its own over-the-air delivery. Unfortunately, the same is not yet true for the Magenta-specific OnePlus 7T Pro variant, whose Android 11 upgrade is still in "development" at the time of this writing.

In lack of a changelog from the second-largest wireless service provider in the US (and the nation's leading "Un-carrier"), you can probably rely on the handset manufacturer's list of new features, add-ons, and performance enhancements for the "international" OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro to know largely what to expect here.

Naturally, we're talking about an absolutely massive Google-designed goodie pack sprinkled with a whole bunch of proprietary OxygenOS 11 treats on top aiming to improve everything from the phone's general stability and speed to its camera functionality, security, and UI.

As you can imagine, the OnePlus 7 Pro is no longer sold by T-Mobile due to the "Un-carrier" offering two unquestionably superior options from the same brand at fairly reasonable prices. 

Be sure to check out the best OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro prices and deals before making a final decision as to which of the two 5G-enabled powerhouses to buy if you're looking for a top-notch 7 Pro replacement.

