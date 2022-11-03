T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Whether you're interested in picking up arguably the best OnePlus phone available today or an insanely fast charger that also happens to offer voice calling functionality, T-Mobile will make sure you don't spend a dime this holiday season.
Obviously, no free mobile device is truly ever free, requiring you meet certain conditions and jump through a couple of hoops, but as these deals go, you really don't have to put a lot of effort into qualifying for this particular promotion seemingly kicked off earlier today.
All you need is a new line of (admittedly costly) Magenta MAX service, a monthly installment plan, and a willingness to receive your 100 percent OnePlus 10 Pro or 10T discount in the form of bill credits over a period of two years.
Of course, you'll also have to choose between the two aforementioned OnePlus flagships, with the slightly older model sporting a higher-quality display, better cameras, a little extra battery capacity, and a more premium build while the newer handset offers superior charging speeds and a little extra processing power.
The OnePlus 10T normally costs $649.99 at T-Mobile (although a half-off launch promotion made the 6.7-inch non-Pro giant even cheaper with new lines right off the bat), while the OnePlus 10 Pro made its commercial debut back in the spring at a whopping $899.99, scoring its highest markdown until today just a few months afterwards.
Both of these ultra-high-end devices are undeniably great, and although they're decidedly not perfect, something tells us you'll be more than willing to overlook their little (and even not-so-little) flaws at $0... with no trade-in or port-in required.
For crying out loud, we're talking about a phone that promises to provide a "full day's power" after a 10-minute charge and another one that comes with both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities, as well as an absolutely stunning 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED screen and a 48 + 8 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system. What more could you possibly want... for nothing?
