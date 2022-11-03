Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Whether you're interested in picking up arguably the best OnePlus phone available today or an insanely fast charger that also happens to offer voice calling functionality, T-Mobile will make sure you don't spend a dime this holiday season.

Obviously, no free mobile device is truly ever free, requiring you meet certain conditions and jump through a couple of hoops, but as these deals go, you really don't have to put a lot of effort into qualifying for this particular promotion seemingly kicked off earlier today.

OnePlus 10T

5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Moonstone Black, New Magenta MAX Line and Monthly Payment Plan Required
$650 off (100%)
$0
$649 99
Buy at T-Mobile

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Volcanic Black, New Magenta MAX Line and Monthly Payment Plan Required
$900 off (100%)
$0
$899 99
Buy at T-Mobile

All you need is a new line of (admittedly costly) Magenta MAX service, a monthly installment plan, and a willingness to receive your 100 percent OnePlus 10 Pro or 10T discount in the form of bill credits over a period of two years.

Of course, you'll also have to choose between the two aforementioned OnePlus flagships, with the slightly older model sporting a higher-quality display, better cameras, a little extra battery capacity, and a more premium build while the newer handset offers superior charging speeds and a little extra processing power.

The OnePlus 10T normally costs $649.99 at T-Mobile (although a half-off launch promotion made the 6.7-inch non-Pro giant even cheaper with new lines right off the bat), while the OnePlus 10 Pro made its commercial debut back in the spring at a whopping $899.99, scoring its highest markdown until today just a few months afterwards.

Both of these ultra-high-end devices are undeniably great, and although they're decidedly not perfect, something tells us you'll be more than willing to overlook their little (and even not-so-little) flaws at $0... with no trade-in or port-in required. 

For crying out loud, we're talking about a phone that promises to provide a "full day's power" after a 10-minute charge and another one that comes with both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities, as well as an absolutely stunning 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED screen and a 48 + 8 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system. What more could you possibly want... for nothing?

