Flagship Motorola Frontier's unsightly but potentially game-changing 200MP sensor leaked

If you think Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP camera is crazy, Motorola's next flagship could one-up it with an even higher resolution camera. The Motorola Frontier , which has leaked many times before, is back in the spotlight today, thanks to a new alleged image that provides a closer look at its rear camera array.





The Motorola Frontier will reportedly sport a 6.67-inches curved OLED panel with a very high refresh rate of 144Hz, which puts it above the likes of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra that offer a 120Hz panel.





The phone will seemingly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, an improved version of the San Diego-based company's current flagship chip that's expected to be slightly faster and more power-efficient. It will be mated with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.





As a late 2021 rumor had said, the Frontier could be the first smartphone to feature Samsung's 200MP sensor . As can be seen in the image leaked today, the sensor is quite big and looks a bit unsightly. It's a 1/1.22-inches sensor and Samsung says it will be able to capture even the finest of details and will churn out bright shots with minimum noise even in dimly lit environments. Samsung's next S series phone, the Galaxy S23, is also likely to be equipped with this camera.





Back to the Frontier, the 200MP main camera will apparently be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The selfie snapper is 60MP. These specs could make it one of the best camera phones of the year





The Frontier could also be Motorola's first device to offer support for 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging will also be supported. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery.





We can expect to see the phone in July 2022.