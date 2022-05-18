Best Buy has the 2022 Moto G Stylus and G Stylus 5G on sale at cool $50 discounts





Of course, Motorola still sells 2020 and 2021 generations as well at even lower prices, but given the company's somewhat spotty software support track record of the last few years, it might be wise to no longer consider those as viable buying options if you care about updates.





That's especially true now that the G Stylus (2022) is available at $50 less than usual in an unlocked version with no strings attached, and if you can afford it, the hot new G Stylus 5G (2022) just so happens to be on sale at the exact same discount with a whopping 512 gigs of storage space on deck.





Normally priced at $499.99, the latter 6.8-inch device has, well, 5G connectivity going for it in addition to all the local digital hoarding room you could ever need, plus a silky smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor, no less than 8 gigs of RAM, and pre-loaded Android 12 goodies.





That's certainly not bad for 450 bucks, especially if you also add to the equation the built-in stylus, headphone jack, microSD card slot, and 5,000mAh battery the non-5G-capable Moto G Stylus (2022) features as well.





Powered by a humbler MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and sporting a 90Hz 6.8-inch display with a decent 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution of its own, that particular handset typically costs $299.99, which means you're currently looking at paying just $249.99 for a 128GB storage configuration with a 6GB memory count in tow.





Thanks to these latest Best Buy discounts, which to be clear don't require upfront activation on any specific US mobile network operator, the 2022-released Moto G Stylus and Moto G Stylus 5G undeniably become even stronger contenders for the heavily disputed title of best budget phone out there.