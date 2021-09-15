Visible MVNO to sell the 5G iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7

Visible MVNO to sell the 5G iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 70
Visible, Verizon's own MVNO, charges $25 for the first month and $40 for each month afterward for unlimited data (including 5G), messages, and minutes using Verizon's network. The plan includes unlimited hotspot use. When a friend joins, you and your friend get a month of unlimited service for $5. If you have a cellular Apple Watch, wireless service for the wearable is just $5 per month. And since Verizon's network covers 99% of the U.S., there aren't many places where Visible is invisible.
You can subscribe to Visible online by pointing your browser to visible.com. Or, you can use the Visible app (iOS, Android). While the MVNO doesn't have any brick and mortar retail stores, you can contact a live human for help (usually a dead one is of no use). You can form a party with two members and pay $35 per month, join a party with a total of three members and pay $30 each month, and as part of a party with four or more members, you'll be paying only $25 monthly.