Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Verizon iOS Apple Wearables 5G

Visible MVNO to sell the 5G iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Visible MVNO to sell the 5G iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7
Visible, Verizon's own MVNO, charges $25 for the first month and $40 for each month afterward for unlimited data (including 5G), messages, and minutes using Verizon's network. The plan includes unlimited hotspot use. When a friend joins, you and your friend get a month of unlimited service for $5. If you have a cellular Apple Watch, wireless service for the wearable is just $5 per month. And since Verizon's network covers 99% of the U.S., there aren't many places where Visible is invisible.

And guess what! On September 24th the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for purchase from Visible. Purchase one of the new iPhone 13 Series handsets from Visible, port over your phone number from an eligible carrier, and you'll get a free white HomePod mini with $200 to spend online. The smart speaker is yours after one payment while you will have to make three payments to get the $200 gift card.

You can subscribe to Visible online by pointing your browser to visible.com. Or, you can use the Visible app (iOS, Android). While the MVNO doesn't have any brick and mortar retail stores, you can contact a live human for help (usually a dead one is of no use). You can form a party with two members and pay $35 per month, join a party with a total of three members and pay $30 each month, and as part of a party with four or more members, you'll be paying only $25 monthly.

And the beauty of the Party Pay plan is that you are not sharing your service with the other members of your party. Each member will have one line of service with the aforementioned unlimited data, messages, and minutes. Other parts of Visible's monthly plan include a 5 Mbps Wi-Fi hotspot, Wi-Fi calling on compatible devices, and calling and texting to Canada and Mexico.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

Apple iPhone sales at major U.S. carriers didn't crash heading into today's event
by Alan Friedman,  2
Apple iPhone sales at major U.S. carriers didn't crash heading into today's event
iPhone 13 size comparison: how does it fare against competition and older iPhones?
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
iPhone 13 size comparison: how does it fare against competition and older iPhones?
Apple shares videos from today's iPhone 13 event
by Alan Friedman,  3
Apple shares videos from today's iPhone 13 event
Detailed Pixel 6 Pro leak corroborates Tensor configuration claims; reveals camera and display specs
by Anam Hamid,  2
Detailed Pixel 6 Pro leak corroborates Tensor configuration claims; reveals camera and display specs
iPhone 13 Pro Max camera explored: The most advanced iPhone camera ever
by Peter Kostadinov,  9
iPhone 13 Pro Max camera explored: The most advanced iPhone camera ever
New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless