T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules

T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules1
While T-Mobile's goal with the move is to encourage customers to do all their Metro by T-Mobile shopping and plan subscription online, and move Metro services to larger, more prominent stores that may work on a lower commission basis.
T-Mobile employee vaccination status and return to office deadlines
The closure of smaller, independent Metro stores is happening all the while T-Mobile beckons the return of vaccinated employees to its offices. It has given a remote work application deadline for all unvaccinated ones until October 25, and even then the requests will be "approved based on their role and circumstances."
Unless you work at T-Mobile's headquarters in Factoria, though, or other facilities that need a badge entry, these are currently off-limits for unvaccinated employees, so they can keep biding their time and request remote work until October 25.