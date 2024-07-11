Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

It's already time for T-Mobile and Metro to announce their Back to School deals

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's already time for T-Mobile and Metro to announce their Back to School deals
Sorry kids, your return to skol school is apparently right around the corner and summer will soon be over. T-Mobile and its Metro by T-Mobile prepaid unit have started offering their Back to School deals which means that if you can convince your parents that you need some new devices for school, they will save some money by taking advantage of the following deals.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

The 256GB Pixel 7 Pro in Snow is 56% cheaper and a dream come true at Amazon!
$556 off (56%)
Buy at Amazon
The Back to School deals at T-Mobile include:

  • FREE iPhone 15 Pro (up to $1000 off) when you trade in an eligible device on the Go5G Next plan.
  • FREE iPhone 15 (up to $830 off) when you trade in an eligible device on the Go5G Plus plan.
  • FREE iPhone 14 (up to $730) when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on one of T-Mobile's best Go5G plans.
  • FREE Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (up to $300 off) when you add a new line on any plan.
  • FREE Samsung Galaxy S24/S23 or Google Pixel 8 (up to $800 off) when you add a line on either the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.
  • 50% off Samsung Galaxy S23 FE when you add a new line on any plan.
  • FREE SyncUP KIDS Watch (up to $174 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.
  • $200 off Apple Watch (SE 2ndGen, Series 9, Ultra 2) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.
  • 50% off iPad 9th Gen (64GB) when you add a qualifying tablet line.
  • FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (up to $380 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.
  • FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G (up to $276 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.

The Back to School deals at Metro by T-Mobile include:

  • FREE moto edge or Samsung A35 (up to $499) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus and bring your number over to Metro.
  • FREE moto g stylus or REVVL 7 (up to $259) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus.
  • FREE Samsung A15 or REVVL 7 Pro (up to $249) when you sign up for Metro Flex Up and bring your number to Metro.
  • FREE TCL TAB 8 LE (up to $159) when you add a new tablet line to your account.
  • $19.99 Galaxy Tab A7 (up to $180 off) when you add a new tablet line to your account.
  • $99.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40MM (up to $150 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.

Recommended Stories
What kid doesn't need a good internet service for school? T-Mobile will give you $200 back when signing up for T-Mobile Home Internet online. There are no annual contracts and it is  easy to set up. T-Mobile says that all you need to do is plug in one cord, set up the gateway, and your kid will be connected in 15 minutes or less.

Other deals available from T-Mobile and Metro include:

  • Beats Pill Portable Speaker ($149.99).
  • Beats Solo 4 Headphones ($199.99).
  • Belkin Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Pad-Stand($59.99).
  • Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini Stand ($69.99)

Starting July 24th at any T-Mobile store, buy a phone case, screen protector and charger – plus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, new Buds3, or Buds3 Pro and save 25% on the bundle.

Kids, T-Mobile and Metro have plenty of good deals on phones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you see something you like, you can try to convince your parents how you need a new phone or tablet to help you improve your grades. Parents, do what you typically do. First, tell your kids "no" and then negotiate with them by adding chores or having them promise to focus hard on schoolwork this coming year. Then  buy them what they want.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace

Latest News

Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Total Wireless ditches Verizon to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Total Wireless ditches Verizon to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless