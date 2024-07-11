It's already time for T-Mobile and Metro to announce their Back to School deals

skol school is apparently right around the corner and summer will soon be over. T-Mobile prepaid unit have started offering their Back to School deals which means that if you can convince your parents that you need some new devices for school, they will save some money by taking advantage of the following deals. Sorry kids, your return toschool is apparently right around the corner and summer will soon be over. T-Mobile and its Metro byprepaid unit have started offering their Back to School deals which means that if you can convince your parents that you need some new devices for school, they will save some money by taking advantage of the following deals.

FREE iPhone 15 Pro (up to $1000 off) when you trade in an eligible device on the Go5G Next plan.

FREE iPhone 15 (up to $830 off) when you trade in an eligible device on the Go5G Plus plan.

FREE iPhone 14 (up to $730) when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on one of T-Mobile 's best Go5G plans.

's best Go5G plans. FREE Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (up to $300 off) when you add a new line on any plan.

FREE Samsung Galaxy S24/S23 or Google Pixel 8 (up to $800 off) when you add a line on either the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.

50% off Samsung Galaxy S23 FE when you add a new line on any plan.

FREE SyncUP KIDS Watch (up to $174 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.

$200 off Apple Watch (SE 2ndGen, Series 9, Ultra 2) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.

50% off iPad 9th Gen (64GB) when you add a qualifying tablet line.

FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (up to $380 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.

FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G (up to $276 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account. The Back to School deals atinclude:





The Back to School deals at Metro by T-Mobile include:





FREE moto edge or Samsung A35 (up to $499) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus and bring your number over to Metro.

FREE moto g stylus or REVVL 7 (up to $259) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus.

FREE Samsung A15 or REVVL 7 Pro (up to $249) when you sign up for Metro Flex Up and bring your number to Metro.

FREE TCL TAB 8 LE (up to $159) when you add a new tablet line to your account.

$19.99 Galaxy Tab A7 (up to $180 off) when you add a new tablet line to your account.

$99.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40MM (up to $150 off) when you add a qualifying watch line to your account.





T-Mobile will give you $200 back when signing up for T-Mobile Home Internet online. There are no annual contracts and it is easy to set up. T-Mobile says that all you need to do is plug in one cord, set up the gateway, and your kid will be connected in 15 minutes or less. What kid doesn't need a good internet service for school?





Other deals available from T-Mobile and Metro include:





Beats Pill Portable Speaker ($149.99).

Beats Solo 4 Headphones ($199.99).

Belkin Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Pad-Stand($59.99).

Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini Stand ($69.99)





Starting July 24th at any T-Mobile store, buy a phone case, screen protector and charger – plus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, new Buds3, or Buds3 Pro and save 25% on the bundle.





