T-Mobile announces another OnePlus 8 5G sweepstakes; here's how to enter







You probably are chomping at the bit to submit an entry, so here is what you need to do. First, subscribe to the T-Mobile channel. Turn on your notifications and make sure that your subscriptions are public. You also must leave a comment on T-Mobile's OnePlus 8 5G unboxing video and mention your favorite OnePlus 8 5G feature. Then click on the contact form link in the description. You need to do this so that T-Mobile can get in touch with you if you win.





Settings > Privacy and make sure that the option to make your subscriptions private has been toggled off.





If you're not sure if your YouTube subscriptions are public, go to YouTube.com and click on your profile picture in the upper right corner. Tap onand make sure that the option to make your subscriptions private has been toggled off.





The winner of the phone will be announced in the middle of next month giving you something to hope for and dream about during these difficult times. The OnePlus 8 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. That works out to a 20:9 aspect ratio, and the screen covers 88.7% of the body. It also features a 90Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of non-expandable storage.







The triple-camera setup on the back of the phone carries a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. In front is a punch-hole selfie snapper weighing in at 16MP. A 4300mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on, and it can be charged quickly thanks to the Warp Charge 30T fast-charging brick that comes inside the box.





The sweepstakes is open to those 18 years of age or older legally residing in one of the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Entries can be submitted today until just before midnight on May 11th. The winner will be selected on or around May 12th.







Good luck!

