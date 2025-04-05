Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile cedes victory to AT&T in deal war but courting Verizon users with Family Freedom

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile family freedom
T-Mobile has rebranded its Carrier Freedom program - which made it easy to ditch another provider - to Family Freedom and made some changes to it, making it a better value than before.

Programs like these allow customers to switch to a new provider and bring their number along without having to worry about any remaining fees or obligatory charges, as those are taken care of by the new carrier.

In March, T-Mobilemade Carrier Freedom more attractive by hiking payouts and bill credits. The company committed to paying up to $800 per line for up to four lines, allowing defectors to have T-Mobile pay for as much as $3,200 of their existing contract. Additionally, customers could also get up to $1,000 in bill credits toward a new phone when trading in their old phone.

AT&T responded by revealing an even more appealing Switch and Save offer that lets customers move up to ten lines. While T-Mobile's new Family Freedom doesn't measure up to AT&T's offer and no changes have been made as regards the number of lines or the reimbursement for each line, Verizon port-ins or number transfers are now accepted. This means that unlike before when T-Mobile redirected Verizon users to the Keep and Switch offer that asked them to bring their own phone, there's no such requirement now.



That's not all there is to Family Freedom though. It's also stackable with other deals. Right now, you can get new devices such as the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 for free when you switch.

While all plans qualify for Family Freedom, for some "On Us" deals, you will require pricey plans such as Go5G Next.

For a smooth process, make sure you can show the PDF of your most recent bill to T-Mobile so that the company can verify how much your old device is worth and give you a Visa card with the value of your device.

While all carriers have their own positive and negative points, sometimes, they drive you to your wit's end, and it's in times like these that programs like these come in handy.
