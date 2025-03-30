Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Wireless service
Image of an AT&T authorized reseller store front
If you’ve ever walked into a wireless carrier’s store expecting clarity and walked out with buyer’s remorse, you’re not alone. A recent Reddit thread in the r/ATT community has sparked a heated discussion around AT&T’s authorized dealers — and the allegations are serious. Customers claim these third-party retailers are misleading, upselling, and even committing outright fraud, leading to canceled orders, unexpected charges, and long-term frustrations.

The problem with authorized dealers

Unlike corporate-owned stores, authorized retailers operate independently but are licensed to sell on behalf of major carriers. This gives them flexibility in operations — and, critics say, loopholes to prioritize commissions over customer care. The original Reddit post accused AT&T’s authorized dealers of routinely misleading customers, adding services or accessories without consent, and complicating what should be a straightforward buying experience.

The post quickly gained traction with dozens of commenters sharing similar horror stories, many pointing out that this problem isn’t unique to AT&T. According to one user:

It’s not just AT&T. Lot of authorized dealers are fraud no matter who they sell.
— r/SenorDingDong83

Why are customers still going to stores in 2025?

In a world where smartphones are mostly purchased online, many users are wondering why people still go into physical stores at all. One answer? Because they often have no choice. Some Redditors explained that AT&T’s online system frequently flags and cancels orders due to aggressive fraud checks — effectively forcing people to head into stores.

Adding to the frustration are technical errors on AT&T’s own website. In one example, a customer attempting to upgrade via AT&T’s online portal faced wildly inconsistent trade-in values. In some cases, the checkout would show a promotional price only to glitch and revert to the full price or eliminate the trade-in discount entirely. When seeking help at a local store, they encountered employees who were inexperienced and unable to assist.

They feel better being scammed by a person than by a website.
— r/Routine_Ad7933

Recommended Stories
However, the concerns extend beyond AT&T. Verizon and T-Mobile also operate with third-party retailers, and many customers across carriers report similar experiences. The telecom industry has leaned heavily on authorized retailers for years due to their lower overhead and broader reach. But with rising consumer dissatisfaction, this strategy may no longer be sustainable.

Competitors like T-Mobile have tried to differentiate themselves with aggressive pricing and perks like in-flight Wi-Fi and Netflix bundles. Meanwhile, AT&T has focused on building out its 5G infrastructure and bundling its wireless plans with Max (formerly HBO Max) access. Yet, none of these perks matter if the path to purchase is riddled with customer service minefields.

A better way forward?

It’s clear that AT&T — and arguably other carriers — need to reassess how much leeway they give authorized retailers. Consumers are more informed than ever, and patience for shady sales tactics is running thin. Digital storefronts should offer reliable, glitch-free upgrades and trade-ins, while in-store staff — corporate or otherwise — must be properly trained and incentivized to act in the customer’s interest.

If this Reddit thread is any indication, people aren’t just frustrated. They’re leaving. And for a company already trailing behind T-Mobile in subscriber growth, AT&T might want to take a long look at what’s really driving customers away.

We've reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless