Most users will not be affected, as T-Mobile has come a long way since the introduction of the devices and it now offers better 5G availability than its rivals according to some reports

Per, all three devices have reached end-of-life (EOL), meaning they are no longer manufactured, sold, or supported. The company doesn't even care if you return the devices to it, with sources saying that the non-return fee has been canceled. This means that there will be no penalty for not returning the devices toafter you terminate service.Until late 2023,was reportedly charging customers more than $500 for not returning the devices to it within an agreed-upon timeframe.The CellSpot devices continue to work, but withcanceling the non-return fee, they will likely stop working soon. After all, the devices are not 5G-capable, whereasmostly relies on its 5G network and low-band frequencies that provide reliable indoor coverage.While most users will likely not be affected, those who still rely on the devices will stop receiving signals once they stop working. Modern amenities such as solar panels make it harder for signals to penetrate some buildings, making Cellspot devices indispensable for some users. Others reside in areas where's signals are weak and they may be forced to switch to another carrier after the devices stop working.