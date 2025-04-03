T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile leads the US in coverage today, but there was a time, not too long ago when its signals did not reach many of the places it covers now. To remedy that, the company released devices in 2014 and 2015 that acted like personal cell towers. Those devices may soon stop working and this could be a problem for users residing in places with weak connectivity.

In 2014, T-Mobile released a Personal CellSpot for customers who complained of dropped calls. The router uses Wi-Fi to offer a reliable calling and texting experience in places with poor reception

A year later, the company launched a 4G LTE CellSpot to bolster reception in regions with spotty 4G service. It's like a small cell tower for personal and business use. It produces a strong signal capable of covering 3,000 square feet.

T-Mobile also introduced a 4G LTE CellSpot Signal Booster that amplified 3G, 4G, and/or LTE signals throughout a location without an internet connection. It was meant for customers who experienced low signal strength indoors.

The company has been winding down this effort for a while. For instance, in 2021, it stopped offering the LTE CellSpot for free as a rental, selling it instead for $99.



Per The Mobile Report, all three devices have reached end-of-life (EOL), meaning they are no longer manufactured, sold, or supported. The company doesn't even care if you return the devices to it, with sources saying that the non-return fee has been canceled. This means that there will be no penalty for not returning the devices to T-Mobile after you terminate service.

Until late 2023, T-Mobile was reportedly charging customers more than $500 for not returning the devices to it within an agreed-upon timeframe.

The CellSpot devices continue to work, but with T-Mobile canceling the non-return fee, they will likely stop working soon. After all, the devices are not 5G-capable, whereas T-Mobile mostly relies on its 5G network and low-band frequencies that provide reliable indoor coverage.

While most users will likely not be affected, those who still rely on the devices will stop receiving signals once they stop working. Modern amenities such as solar panels make it harder for signals to penetrate some buildings, making Cellspot devices indispensable for some users. Others reside in areas where T-Mobile's signals are weak and they may be forced to switch to another carrier after the devices stop working.

I'll have next to no reception in my home and office if this does go away
Froggypwns, Reddit user, April 2025

I used the one that boosted a weak signal. It was great for use in a rural home with no broadband internet.
puffy-puffy, Reddit user, April 2025

Luckily my cell spot is still working. If they disconnect it I may need to switch providers that offer a similar product.
CTrandomdude, Reddit user, April 2025

Most users will not be affected, as T-Mobile has come a long way since the introduction of the devices and it now offers better 5G availability than its rivals according to some reports.
