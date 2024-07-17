Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
If you thought T-Mobile was done shopping for the year, think again. Many employees and customers might be unhappy with the company but that isn't stopping it from expanding its operations even further. The company is reportedly considering purchasing fiber Internet Service Provider (ISP) Metronet through a joint venture with global investment firm KKR.

According to a paywalled report from TMT Finance, T-Mobile and KKR will have an equal stake in Metronet.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

The 256GB Pixel 7 Pro in Snow is 56% cheaper and a dream come true at Amazon!
$556 off (56%)
$443
$999
Buy at Amazon


KKR and Metronet's camaraderie dates back to 2021 when the former invested funds to accelerate the deployment of fiber optic services.

Metronet is America's largest privately-owned fiber company and currently offers services in more than 300 communities in 17 states and has an estimated customer base of 2 million. It offers speeds of up to 5 Gbit/s in some markets and is expanding its presence at a fast clip.

Metronet is reportedly also interested in offering mobile services to remain competitive, something some other companies have already done through MVNO partnerships. 

T-Mobile has already revealed its intention to buy fiber internet provider Lumos by forming a joint venture with global investment organization EQT. The company previously said that it couldn't satisfy broadband demand through its wireless services alone. It also acknowledged the fact that fiber is faster than 5G home internet.

The company already provides fiber services in some markets through partnership arrangements. Acquisition of Lumos and Metronet would allow T-Mobile to expand fiber offerings to more markets.

Still, the two purchases wouldn't be enough to help T-Mobile reach all American households. Per New Street Research analyst Vikash Harlalka, the Lumos deal would allow T-Mobile to reach around 2 to 3 percent of American households by 2028, while the Metronet deal would help it access 1.5 percent of households

Recommended Stories
Metronet's acquisition would be the company's largest fiber deal to date and though T-Mobile would need to pursue bigger deals for larger coverage, the rumored deal has still been termed as a smart transaction.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Big news! Boost Mobile is now a major nationwide wireless provider with cutting-edge 5G service
Big news! Boost Mobile is now a major nationwide wireless provider with cutting-edge 5G service
Amazon Prime Day brings the Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock to its lowest price ever
Amazon Prime Day brings the Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock to its lowest price ever
Samsung hints at expanding exclusive Galaxy Watch Ultra faces to older Galaxy Watch models
Samsung hints at expanding exclusive Galaxy Watch Ultra faces to older Galaxy Watch models
More employees reveal why it's possibly the worst time to be a T-Mobile customer
More employees reveal why it's possibly the worst time to be a T-Mobile customer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless