T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY: The 256GB Pixel 7 Pro in Snow is 56% cheaper and a dream come true at Amazon! $556 off (56%) $443 $999 Buy at Amazon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile

KKR and Metronet's camaraderie dates back to 2021 when the former invested funds to accelerate the deployment of fiber optic services.Metronet is America's largest privately-owned fiber company and currently offers services in more than 300 communities in 17 states and has an estimated customer base of 2 million. It offers speeds of up to 5 Gbit/s in some markets and is expanding its presence at a fast clip.Metronet is reportedly also interested in offering mobile services to remain competitive, something some other companies have already done through MVNO partnerships.has already revealed its intention to buy fiber internet provider Lumos by forming a joint venture with global investment organization EQT. The company previously said that it couldn't satisfy broadband demand through its wireless services alone. It also acknowledged the fact that fiber is faster than 5G home internet.The company already provides fiber services in some markets through partnership arrangements. Acquisition of Lumos and Metronet would allowto expand fiber offerings to more markets.Still, the two purchases wouldn't be enough to helpreach all American households. Per New Street Research analyst Vikash Harlalka, the Lumos deal would allowto reach around 2 to 3 percent of American households by 2028, while the Metronet deal would help it access 1.5 percent of householdsMetronet's acquisition would be the company's largest fiber deal to date and thoughwould need to pursue bigger deals for larger coverage, the rumored deal has still been termed as a smart transaction.