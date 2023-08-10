T-Mobile employees fear a new round of layoffs might be near after top executive's departure

any





add and not remove jobs during the regulatory approval process of said merger. Unfortunately, the financially thriving 5G industry leader has shown no mercy for thousands of employees over the last couple of years, deeming many of them redundant after 2020's massive Sprint acquisition and showing them the door despite making a promise toand notjobs during the regulatory approval process of said merger.









Even that is not officially (or rather publicly) confirmed yet, but according to multiple credible sources , Executive Vice President & Chief Digital Officer Marcus East will leave the (totally still-floating) ship by the end of August.





If true (and it's almost certainly true), this could mean nothing for "regular" employees or it could mean the world, possibly signaling that T-Mo is once again looking to "trim the fat" across multiple departments and thus further improve the overall "efficiency" of its business.





Terms like "efficient", "agile", "hyper-connected", and "supercharged" are unsurprisingly used in an internal email recently sent to employees by Executive Vice President in charge of "Transformation" and Chief Information and Digital Officer Néstor Cano that does confirm Marcus East's departure and subsequent reorganization and unification of several previously separated "teams" and "groups."





Although the reasons for this departure are currently unknown, it's pretty clear that T-Mobile is continuing to look for ways to reduce expenses and increase profits, which many people fear and speculate will impact in the near future "a lot of individual contributor roles." These could be cut as early as September , giving the pink slip to store representatives and store management across the nation.



