T-Mobile rep reveals the things a subscriber should know when ordering a phone or new line

Our reps can’t see your credit score, so when you tell us it’s 850, they can only see what you guys get approved for!!

Nobody can lower a down payment. Trust me if we could we probably would. Escalating the situation won’t help

They WANT to help you, trust me!! It helps them just as much as it helps you, so if there is an obstacle, they have to get that taken care of first.

Reps have the hardest job at T-Mobile , they get beat up day in and day out, please don’t be that person that adds to it.

Please don't fuss to them about the previous reps language barrier, it's an awkward conversation and it just overall sounds bad!!

As the rep writes at the end of his post, "We really do love our customers, we want to do all that we can do, sometimes their hands are tied. They will do all that they can do, find any and every promotion, and try to take care of you. Don't beat them up!!"









The same rep, talking about his peers who give customers incorrect information or lie to them in order to get a higher commission or to reach certain metric goals, said, "The honesty point I get, I wish there were no bad apples!! It takes T-Mobile a little over a year and a half to recoup cost from a new customer, so they have to have certain things in place to try and keep them!! If they leave before that, T-Mobile loses a lot of money!! Unfortunately, as far as reps, there will always be ones that push the boundaries, hopefully we catch them all!!"




