Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release

By
0comments
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Earlier this morning, we told you that T-Mobile has been acting very strangely by arranging to staff call centers with extra personnel. The carrier also wants Store Managers to spend at least eight hours a day at each location until Friday. It almost sounds as though the company is about to make a very unpopular announcement-like a price hike-and expects customers to protest.

Some T-Mobile employees on Reddit confirmed that they have been called in to bolster staffing levels at stores and the anxiety level reached by T-Mobile employees and customers is at a level never seen during the reign of former CEO John Legere who gets the credit for taking T-Mobile from a lowly fourth place among U.S. major wireless providers to its current position at number two behind Verizon.

The most likely reason for T-Mobile to go to Defcon 1 is a hike in the pricing of its legacy postpaid plans. But to give the worrywarts out there more ammo, per Investing.com, it seems that T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert has sold off a large chunk of his T-Mobile holdings collecting $6.5 million from the transaction. On May 13th and 14th, Sievert sold 40,000 T-Mobile shares. He dumped 20,000 shares the first day at an average price of $163.20 and sold an additional 20,000 the next day at an average price of $162.84.

Is the timing suspicious? Should T-Mobile customers and employees be even more worried than they are? The answer to both questions is "No."

T-Mobile President Mike Sievert sold 40,000 T-Mobile shares in a transaction valued at $6.5 million - CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
T-Mobile President Mike Sievert sold 40,000 T-Mobile shares in a transaction valued at $6.5 million

There are some indications that Sievert's T-Mobile stock sales have nothing to do with the mysterious actions that T-Mobile is taking this week. First of all, the stock sales were made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Sievert put into effect in November 2023. This plan allows corporate insiders to sell shares at predetermined periods of time reducing the odds that the insider will be accused of insider trading.

Additionally, Sievert still holds 438,124 T-Mobile shares so the 40,000 shares sold represented only 8.4% of the executive's holdings. That means he still has plenty of skin in the game and seriously bad news for the company still could hurt his wallet. Besides, if the news is what we suspect it is, a price hike for legacy postpaid plans, it shouldn't result in a mass exodus of customers from T-Mobile. Certainly, nothing should happen that would result in the stock crashing.

Recommended Stories
While we are still intrigued by what has T-Mobile expecting to face the wrath of its subscribers before the end of this week, there is nothing suspicious in the timing of Mike Sievert's stock sale. The stock itself has taken the impact of this news and still managed to move higher today by 46 cents to $164.36.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless