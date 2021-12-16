T-Mobile introduces a more secure way for authorizing SIM changes

You can now control your Ray-Ban Stories glasses with your voice

Swift Playgrounds 4 lets iPads submit apps to the App Store without a Mac

These are (probably) the full specs of Samsung's beastly Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

New renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro show them in all their glory

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update fails to fix cell network issues for some users

iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 are more proof that "the next big thing" isn't a phone