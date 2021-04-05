T-Mobile's cheapest 5G smartphone yet is now up for grabs from the 'Un-carrier'
Buy the Motorola One 5G Ace from T-Mobile right here
Prior to hitting Magenta's postpaid sales channel, the 6.7-inch mid-ranger made its commercial debut at AT&T Prepaid and Metro by T-Mobile for reasonable list prices of $259.99 and $279.99 respectively. While T-Mo is rarely capable of beating the affordability of its prepaid daughter operator's devices, this bad boy is the exception to the rule, fetching $264 at the time of this writing for postpaid customers of the second-largest wireless service provider stateside with no special discount involved as far as we can tell.
Compared to the slightly costlier OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the Motorola One 5G Ace is impressively larger, with a bigger 5,000mAh battery also on deck, not to mention a faster Snapdragon 750 processor. Obviously, this is not a perfect handset, not even by budget-friendly standards, lacking the N10's 90Hz display refresh rate capabilities and suffering a little in the camera versatility department with a largely useless macro shooter joining a solid 48MP primary imaging sensor and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the plastic back.