Get a free iPhone 16 Pro AND up to an extra $800 (!!!) with T-Mobile's 'best iPhone deal ever'

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
If you thought T-Mobile's killer iPhone 16 Pro deal I told you about exactly a week ago would prove impossible to beat for at least a good chunk of time, just wait until you see what the "Un-carrier" offers its Apple-obsessed subscribers starting today.

Yes, Magenta has somehow managed to outdo itself by not only "selling" one of the best phones available right now at the low, low price of $0, but making it incredibly easy to save an additional $800 (or more) as well. All you need is an existing number at Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum, Claro, Xfinity, Liberty, or US Cellular.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

$0
$999 99
$1000 off (100%)
5G, 128GB Storage, 6.3-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, Ceramic Shield Glass, Apple A18 Pro Processor, 48 + 12 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Color Options, New Experience Beyond Line Required, No Device Trade-In Needed, Up to $800 Additional Savings Available with Number Port-In
Buy at T-Mobile

That's right, this is a port-in promotion, but it doesn't require a device trade-in, which is definitely nice. Of course, the main condition you (still) have to meet to score a free iPhone 16 Pro is to activate the state-of-the-art handset on a (costly) new Experience Beyond plan, which will give you a grand total of $1,000 in savings split in monthly bill credits over a period of two years.

In order to get an extra $800, you'll have to prove that you actually need that money to "break free" from your current mobile network operator (from the above list). Naturally, $800 is the maximum value available via a virtual prepaid Mastercard... for each line you want to switch to T-Mobile up to a total of four lines. So, yeah, at least in theory, you can get as much as $3,200 to pay off your outstanding debt, as well as $1,000 towards a new iPhone 16 Pro. All while also keeping your existing device.

Although it probably needs no introduction or extended characterization anymore, I hope you'll allow me to direct your attention to our comprehensive iPhone 16 Pro review that perfectly describes the Apple A18 Pro-powered 6.3-incher as "boringly great." Is that a criticism? Kind of, but it's also a high form of praise that should make a lot of mobile power users in general and hardcore iPhone fans in particular consider a purchase... even with the (extended) iPhone 17 family (more or less) around the corner.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
