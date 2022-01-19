T-Mobile joins forces with Apple to make iPhone repairs a breeze for literally anyone

T-Mobile joins forces with Apple to make iPhone repairs a breeze for literally anyone0
According to internal documents made public by The T-Mo Report, whose inside sources are never wrong about this type of stuff, many Magenta-branded stores will welcome appointments from Apple's official support webpage for various types of device repairs soon, including for Verizon or AT&T customers in "some cases."
Naturally, that means the "Un-carrier" is partnering with the Cupertino-based tech giant to list its stores as authorized repair centers even for Verizon and AT&T subscribers rocking an iPhone or iPad, which seems like a pretty big deal.
In other words, an official announcement could still come in the next few hours or so, especially with all eligible repair locations expected to be added to the program right off the bat in lieu of a staggered rollout that was evidently originally planned.
The aim of welcoming AT&T and Verizon customers to its stores (with three or more technicians on staff) is simple, of course, as T-Mobile expects an "instant increase" in both traffic and repair volume, which in turn will bring in more money and possibly even new subscribers in the long run. It's almost like everyone could benefit from such a policy being implemented by all carriers.