Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
T-Mobile Apple

T-Mobile joins forces with Apple to make iPhone repairs a breeze for literally anyone

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile joins forces with Apple to make iPhone repairs a breeze for literally anyone
If you're an iPhone user with Verizon or AT&T service and you've ever found yourself in desperate need of an urgent repair near a T-Mobile store, the "Un-carrier" is apparently preparing to implement an... unusual change that could prove useful the next time such a situation might arise.

According to internal documents made public by The T-Mo Report, whose inside sources are never wrong about this type of stuff, many Magenta-branded stores will welcome appointments from Apple's official support webpage for various types of device repairs soon, including for Verizon or AT&T customers in "some cases."

It's not entirely clear what those "cases" might be, but T-Mobile subscribers will definitely be able to schedule "traditional" front glass repairs, speaker and camera replacements, as well as other repair services covered by AppleCare or Apple manufacturer warranties in physical T-Mo stores directly from Apple's website.

Naturally, that means the "Un-carrier" is partnering with the Cupertino-based tech giant to list its stores as authorized repair centers even for Verizon and AT&T subscribers rocking an iPhone or iPad, which seems like a pretty big deal.

It's hard to explain therefore why we're finding out about this change from leakers rather than T-Mobile itself. That may have something to do with the launch of the new expanded repair service being purportedly delayed from Monday, January 17 to today, January 19.

In other words, an official announcement could still come in the next few hours or so, especially with all eligible repair locations expected to be added to the program right off the bat in lieu of a staggered rollout that was evidently originally planned.

The aim of welcoming AT&T and Verizon customers to its stores (with three or more technicians on staff) is simple, of course, as T-Mobile expects an "instant increase" in both traffic and repair volume, which in turn will bring in more money and possibly even new subscribers in the long run. It's almost like everyone could benefit from such a policy being implemented by all carriers.

T-Mobile expands its latest 5G breakthrough after destroying Verizon and AT&T in new speed tests
featured
featured
T-Mobile expands its latest 5G breakthrough after destroying Verizon and AT&T in new speed tests
yesterday, 2:10 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile is increasing the taxes on your 'tax-inclusive' plans starting February
T-Mobile is increasing the taxes on your 'tax-inclusive' plans starting February
yesterday, 5:00 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Sprint customers are getting an even 'easier path' to T-Mobile's best 5G deals
Sprint customers are getting an even 'easier path' to T-Mobile's best 5G deals
Jan 07, 2022, 12:40 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
-$50
T-Mobile has a sweet and simple new deal for new 5G Home Internet customers
DEAL
DEAL
T-Mobile has a sweet and simple new deal for new 5G Home Internet customers
Jan 05, 2022, 4:29 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Lenovo reveals two new Windows 11 tablets for students
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Lenovo reveals two new Windows 11 tablets for students
Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices
Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs
Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date
Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following user complaints
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following user complaints
Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless