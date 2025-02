Unbeatable prepaid T-Mobile deal gets you four Samsung phones for free

T-Mobile

For those who aren't quite into the iPhone 16e , Metro byis giving you a chance to snag Samsung devices for free.'s postpaid offerings are more expensive than Metro byplans. The company today announced a deal for new customers thinking about bringing their whole family over to Metro by. You will be charged $100 for four lines every month - which is $25 per line per month - and on top of that, you will get four Samsung Galaxy A15 5G handsets for free . That's a steal, given the phone costs $200.is also waiving the activation fee and you don't even have to worry about bringing your old number to Metro by, or porting in in telecom speak. Your whole family will get unlimited talk and text and 5G data.Metro byalso has a new Metro app now, which you can use to manage your account, make payments, and accessTuesdays rewards. To celebrate the app, some new deals have been announced for both new and existing customers. These deals, which are mentioned below, will only be available on February 25.You can get a Samsung Galaxy A35, which costs $400, for free when you sign up for or add a new line of Metro Flex Up.You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, which starts at $219.99, for free and pay just $10 a month to connect it instead of $20. If you go for this deal, you will save $400 in the first year alone.And, lastly, you can also scoop up an exclusive clear Metro tote, which is perfect for lugging your stuff around.The new Metro app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.While carriers likereserve their best deals for postpaid customers, prepaid brands are a great value because you get more for less. You also get many of the same perks as postpaid customers such as subscription discounts and cheaper fuel.