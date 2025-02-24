GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Unbeatable prepaid T-Mobile deal gets you four Samsung phones for free

T-Mobile Wireless service
Metro by T-Mobile free smartphones
If you like to be in control of your expenses, T-Mobile's prepaid Metro brand might be a great fit for you. If you are undecided about making a switch, the company has announced a new deal that will get you four smartphones for free.

For those who aren't quite into the iPhone 16e, Metro by T-Mobile is giving you a chance to snag Samsung devices for free.

T-Mobile's postpaid offerings are more expensive than Metro by T-Mobile plans. The company today announced a deal for new customers thinking about bringing their whole family over to Metro by T-Mobile. You will be charged $100 for four lines every month - which is $25 per line per month - and on top of that, you will get four Samsung Galaxy A15 5G handsets for free. That's a steal, given the phone costs $200.

T-Mobile is also waiving the activation fee and you don't even have to worry about bringing your old number to Metro by T-Mobile, or porting in in telecom speak. Your whole family will get unlimited talk and text and 5G data.

Metro by T-Mobile also has a new Metro app now, which you can use to manage your account, make payments, and access T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards. To celebrate the app, some new deals have been announced for both new and existing customers. These deals, which are mentioned below, will only be available on February 25.

You can get a Samsung Galaxy A35, which costs $400, for free when you sign up for or add a new line of Metro Flex Up.

You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, which starts at $219.99, for free and pay just $10 a month to connect it instead of $20. If you go for this deal, you will save $400 in the first year alone.

And, lastly, you can also scoop up an exclusive clear Metro tote, which is perfect for lugging your stuff around.

The new Metro app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

While carriers like T-Mobile reserve their best deals for postpaid customers, prepaid brands are a great value because you get more for less. You also get many of the same perks as postpaid customers such as subscription discounts and cheaper fuel.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
