T-Mobile splashes the cash in bid to take its 5G leadership to the next level









Unsurprisingly, the two telecommunications equipment giants and the fast-growing "Un-carrier" are looking to continue their mutually beneficial arrangements, signing new 5-year deals aimed at strengthening T-Mo's market position and further improving the user experience for millions and millions of customers across the nation.

More 5G breakthroughs to come





Both the "nationwide" low-band 5G signal , dubbed Extended Range for marketing purposes and currently covering no less than 280 million people, and the game-changing mid-band Ultra Capacity component of T-Mobile's 5G layer cake, which is already accessible to over 106 million people, are expected to get big boosts in speed, performance, and availability as a direct result of these renewed partnerships.





Ericsson, for one, is touting a "rapid 5G use-case evolution" and future "spectral efficiency" improvements as two of the key objectives of its respective multi-billion-dollar agreement with T-Mobile. This follows in the footsteps of a similarly lucrative contract, estimated at $3.5 billion, secured by the world's second-largest mobile network infrastructure company back in 2018 to support Magenta's original nationwide 5G deployment.









Now that that's done and T-Mo has managed to launch the world's first nationwide standalone 5G network while also being the first (and only) US carrier to successfully combine low and mid-band spectrum, the door is open for many other incredible breakthroughs and industry-leading achievements.





Both Ericsson and Nokia seem to be hinting at "multi-user massive MIMO" as one of the biggest technologies to watch as T-Mobile will try to increase its already remarkable Ultra Capacity 5G speeds even more while also reducing latency.

T-Mobile's towering 5G availability could get even better





As teased a few weeks back by Magenta President of Technology Neville Ray, another crucial goal for 2021 and beyond is making voice over 5G or voice over new radio (VoNR) a commercial reality, which should be possible in the near future thanks to Ericsson.













All in all, it sure sounds like T-Mobile subscribers are in great hands, at least for the next five years, while Verizon and AT&T are left scrambling for short-term workarounds to a problem that may not be properly fixed for years to come.





We're talking, of course, about the two's lack of mid-band 5G resources, a department where T-Mobile excels after last year's Sprint takeover. Verizon's only answer at the moment is a terribly spotty and decidedly unreliable but blazing fast Ultra Wideband network , while any and all new spectrum Big Red might be able to acquire as part of an ongoing FCC auction needs years to be deployed and fully exploited.



