 Verizon's 5G Home Internet service expands to new markets this week - PhoneArena

Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service expands to new markets this week

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service expands to new markets this week
Following its 5G Home Internet ad featuring Jim Carrey as “The Cable Guy,” which aired during the Big Game, Verizon announced the expansion of its service to additional markets. Although the service will not be available in these new markets right away, the Big Red confirmed it will flip the switch at some point this week.

That being said, if you’re considering Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service, here is where it goes live next: Boise, ID, El Paso, TX, Grand Rapids, MI, and Panama City, FL. The carrier also mentions that the service will be available in parts of these cities, so not everyone living in these locations might have access to it.

Starting next month, Verizon revealed that its 5G Home Internet service will be available in parts of Baltimore, MD. Also, businesses in parts of Omaha, NE, will now be able to sign up for 5G Business Internet.

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet plans start at $25 per month, but it includes a 50% discount for also having one of the carrier’s new 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans. Basically, to get the most out Verizon’s Home Internet 5G service, customers must combine it with 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans. Also, Auto Pay and paper-free billing are absolute must if you want the discount.

Otherwise, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service costs either $50 or $60 per month and includes Disney+ for free for 6 months, a Verizon Stream TV device, a Wi-Fi 6 router, Sling TV for 2 months, and one month of 5G Home for free.

The 5G Home Plus Internet service is priced at $70 and $80, respectively. It offers the same benefits of the basic plan, but adds a $300 discount for a Stream TV Soundbar, an additional 6 months of Disney+, and Verizon Cloud Unlimited for free.


