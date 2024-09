Switching to iPhone 16 Pro: Why I’d keep my legendary iPhone 13 mini even if I upgrade

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

I'm a big fan of the small screen of the iPhone 13 mini, but it’s not bright enough to view outdoors - iPhone 16 Pro won't have this problem

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16 Pro might be perfect “compact” replacement for the iPhone 13 mini - with one notable exception

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

I love using the iPhone 13 mini when I travel, because I don't need two hands, but it lasts only 3 hours - iPhone 16 Pro should double this battery life

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

My iPhone 13’s 4GB of RAM are becoming a problem - the 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro will make it faster, smoother, and less annoying

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16

Goodbye, dumb Siri - iPhone 16 Pro with Apple Intelligence should be a far smarter "smartphone" than my iPhone 13

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro’s new ultra-wide and 5x zoom cameras could bring back the flexibility I'm missing with the iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16 Pro

I don't love the mediocre speakers and microphones on my iPhone 13 - iPhone 16 Pro might bring massive upgrades in sound/audio

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16

I might keep my iPhone 13 mini even if I upgrade to iPhone 16 Pro - Apple will never make another small iPhone





You know… I think I might be ready to say goodbye to the super dim, 60Hz display and the notch on my. I love the size but it’s not all about that.While I don’t care too much about 120Hz displays on iPhones, the brighter screen and Dynamic Island on theshould make a big difference in daily use.I often struggle to see the screen of mywhen I’m taking a walk outside, and I’m more than ready for a change.Sure, themight not be nearly as compact as my, but the 6.3-inch model is going to be the best that Apple has to offer in a phone I can still use comfortably with one hand.The key reason I might be ready to ditch the tiny 5.4-inch panel on my 13 mini is because I do a lot of two-handed typing, which is very hard on the tiny screen of the mini. Meanwhile, the 6.3-inch screen will make this much easier, while still having relatively good one-hand usability and pocketability.See, theis a legendary little phone, but its small size comes with a big trade-off, which is battery life.Generally, I'm lucky if I get three hours of screen-on time before needing to charge it, which is why I always carry my MagSafe battery pack with me - especially when I travel.Needless to say, theshould easily solve this issue, as it won’t only have a far larger battery than the 13 mini, but it’s also the iPhone 16 with the biggest battery capacity boost compared to iPhone 15 models. In fact, I won’t be surprised if I get twice the battery life of my mini.It gets better - for the first time ever, theseries might get 40W fast charging, which should bring the charging time close to an hour (from 2h on the iPhone 15 Pro Max I use).One of the main practical frustrations with myhas been its tendency to randomly close apps running in the background.With only 4GB of RAM, it’s understandable that it struggles to keep multiple apps open simultaneously, especially more demanding ones (although I don’t play games on my phone).With thePro’s 8GB of RAM, this issue should finally be a thing of the past. I’m expecting a much smoother multitasking experience and, hopefully, no more random interruptions while I’m listening to a podcast.It’s no secret that, for years, Siri has been… basic at best.Like all other iPhone users, I trigger Siri mainly for simple tasks like setting alarms or timers, simply because it’s nowhere near as advanced as some of the other voice assistants out there. This is why I’m really excited about what thewill bring with Apple Intelligence and the whole ChatGPT integration Apple’s going for.I’m already using some AI features on myrunning the iOS 18 beta, and the web page summary feature as well as the “Clean up” (which removes objects from photos) are really useful.When it comes to Siri in particular, no one’s tried her new, smarter version yet (because Apple hasn’t released it), but the idea of having a Siri that can do what Google Assistant and Chat GPT do is game-changing.While I’ve always been happy with the main camera on my, the ultra-wide camera has been pretty meh. It’s fine for taking wide-angle photos in good lighting, but the quality just isn’t there, especially when it comes to low-light and video.But! Thanks to a new 48MP sensor,is set to bring the first major upgrade to the iPhone’s ultra-wide-angle camera in a really long time.This could be another game-changer for taking photos and video in low-light, which is good because, lately, I find myself using the UWA camera on my iPhone more than I use the zoom.Another obvious drawback of having a tiny phone like theis the speakers.They simply can’t get as loud or clear as the ones on larger phones, like the, which (by the way) has the best speakers on any mainstream flagship - it’s not even close. This makes a world of a difference when watching videos or listening to music without headphones, which I do very often - like in the shower, for example.That’s why I’m pumped to try out theas I hope Apple has done something to make the speakers even better and richer.Also, one aspect of the “audio system” on a phone many people forget is the microphone - without a good mic, you don’t get clear calls, or voice recordings. microphones.I take voice memos all the time, and the mics on mysound noisy and just… bad. So, I’m thrilled about the rumor that theseries should bring new