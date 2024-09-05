Switching to iPhone 16 Pro: Why I’d keep my legendary iPhone 13 mini even if I upgrade
Firstly, it’s probably worth noting that although I’m referring specifically to the iPhone 13 mini in this story, many of the references I’ll make also apply to the larger iPhone 13 - in case you have this model.
With that in mind, why do I think the iPhone 16 Pro might be the reason I say goodbye to my beloved iPhone 13 mini, which I’ve been using for the past two years (although it’s three years old)?
It just seems like the big sacrifices in battery endurance and the tiny screen were well worth the pocketability and one-hand use factors. But I think I might be ready to move on, and the iPhone 16 Pro might be the one to knock the featherweight iPhone 13 mini off my hands.
You know… I think I might be ready to say goodbye to the super dim, 60Hz display and the notch on my iPhone 13 mini. I love the size but it’s not all about that.
While I don’t care too much about 120Hz displays on iPhones, the brighter screen and Dynamic Island on the iPhone 16 Pro should make a big difference in daily use.
I often struggle to see the screen of my iPhone 13 mini when I’m taking a walk outside, and I’m more than ready for a change.
Sure, the iPhone 16 Pro might not be nearly as compact as my iPhone 13 mini, but the 6.3-inch model is going to be the best that Apple has to offer in a phone I can still use comfortably with one hand.
The key reason I might be ready to ditch the tiny 5.4-inch panel on my 13 mini is because I do a lot of two-handed typing, which is very hard on the tiny screen of the mini. Meanwhile, the 6.3-inch screen will make this much easier, while still having relatively good one-hand usability and pocketability.
See, the iPhone 13 mini is a legendary little phone, but its small size comes with a big trade-off, which is battery life.
Needless to say, the iPhone 16 Pro should easily solve this issue, as it won’t only have a far larger battery than the 13 mini, but it’s also the iPhone 16 with the biggest battery capacity boost compared to iPhone 15 models. In fact, I won’t be surprised if I get twice the battery life of my mini.
It gets better - for the first time ever, the iPhone 16 Pro series might get 40W fast charging, which should bring the charging time close to an hour (from 2h on the iPhone 15 Pro Max I use).
One of the main practical frustrations with my iPhone 13 mini has been its tendency to randomly close apps running in the background.
With only 4GB of RAM, it’s understandable that it struggles to keep multiple apps open simultaneously, especially more demanding ones (although I don’t play games on my phone).
With the iPhone 16 Pro’s 8GB of RAM, this issue should finally be a thing of the past. I’m expecting a much smoother multitasking experience and, hopefully, no more random interruptions while I’m listening to a podcast.
It’s no secret that, for years, Siri has been… basic at best.
I’m already using some AI features on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running the iOS 18 beta, and the web page summary feature as well as the “Clean up” (which removes objects from photos) are really useful.
When it comes to Siri in particular, no one’s tried her new, smarter version yet (because Apple hasn’t released it), but the idea of having a Siri that can do what Google Assistant and Chat GPT do is game-changing.
While I’ve always been happy with the main camera on my iPhone 13 mini, the ultra-wide camera has been pretty meh. It’s fine for taking wide-angle photos in good lighting, but the quality just isn’t there, especially when it comes to low-light and video.
But! Thanks to a new 48MP sensor, iPhone 16 Pro is set to bring the first major upgrade to the iPhone’s ultra-wide-angle camera in a really long time.
This could be another game-changer for taking photos and video in low-light, which is good because, lately, I find myself using the UWA camera on my iPhone more than I use the zoom.
Another obvious drawback of having a tiny phone like the iPhone 13 mini is the speakers.
They simply can’t get as loud or clear as the ones on larger phones, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which (by the way) has the best speakers on any mainstream flagship - it’s not even close. This makes a world of a difference when watching videos or listening to music without headphones, which I do very often - like in the shower, for example.
That’s why I’m pumped to try out the iPhone 16 Pro as I hope Apple has done something to make the speakers even better and richer.
Also, one aspect of the “audio system” on a phone many people forget is the microphone - without a good mic, you don’t get clear calls, or voice recordings. microphones.
I take voice memos all the time, and the mics on my iPhone 13 mini sound noisy and just… bad. So, I’m thrilled about the rumor that the iPhone 16 series should bring new
Finally, I must point out that I still haven’t decided if I’ll be upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro from the iPhone 13 mini - simply because I want to try it out first. Moreover, I’m honestly not sure if I want to sell or keep my iPhone 13 mini.
Despite all the shortcomings, there’s something special about this tiny iPhone. It’s unique, and you know it will remain unique since there’s no way Apple is bringing back the iPhone mini.
iPhone 16 Pro might be the reason I finally ditch the one and only iPhone 13 mini (but iPhone 13 users will relate too)
I've been using the iPhone 15 Pro Max for almost a year now - it's still not a phone I can use with one hand.
I'm a big fan of the small screen of the iPhone 13 mini, but it’s not bright enough to view outdoors - iPhone 16 Pro won't have this problem
The one design feature of the iPhone 13 mini I’d miss dearly is how light it is, (141g), and how I forget it’s in my pocket. This certainly won’t be the case with the nearly 200-gram iPhone 16 Pro.
I love using the iPhone 13 mini when I travel, because I don't need two hands, but it lasts only 3 hours - iPhone 16 Pro should double this battery life
My iPhone 13’s 4GB of RAM are becoming a problem - the 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro will make it faster, smoother, and less annoying
Goodbye, dumb Siri - iPhone 16 Pro with Apple Intelligence should be a far smarter "smartphone" than my iPhone 13
iPhone 16 Pro’s new ultra-wide and 5x zoom cameras could bring back the flexibility I'm missing with the iPhone 13
Speaking of zoom, of course, the iPhone 16 Pro is getting Apple’s most capable zoom snapper ever - the 5x periscope from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which comes in clutch in some scenarios. But again - I think I might be more excited for the ultra-wide lens this year.
I don't love the mediocre speakers and microphones on my iPhone 13 - iPhone 16 Pro might bring massive upgrades in sound/audio
I might keep my iPhone 13 mini even if I upgrade to iPhone 16 Pro - Apple will never make another small iPhone
The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to be virtually the same size as the Huawei P40 - in terms of height and width. In other words, slightly taller than the iPhone 15 Pro.
In the end, the iPhone 16 Pro is shaping up to be the closest thing to a perfect upgrade for me. So… Let’s see if Apple’s done enough to convince me to spend some cash.
