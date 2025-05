Surprise iPad (A16) deal makes one 256GB variant cheaper than ever at Walmart

256GB iPad (A16) is down by 18% in Blue $367 17 $449 $82 off (18%) The iPad (A16) with 256GB of storage in Blue has dropped to its best price yet on Walmart. The tablet is available for 18% off, which knocks it under the $380 mark and saves you $82. Get yours before this awesome deal disappears. Buy at Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable iPad model with plenty of onboard storage, we suggest you check out Walmart's latest promo on the 256GB iPad (A16) . The 2025-released tablet is now available with a rare 18% discount that knocks it to its best price yet.For context, this sale applies only to the 256GB model in Blue. All other color options are 11% off their original price, which comes out to $50. The Blue variant, however, retails for $367.17, saving you $82 on its original $449 price.While the difference between different colorways isn't jaw-dropping, it's worth pointing out that Best Buy and Amazon don't match this price cut. The latter briefly offered a 16% discount, but it's no longer available. That means Walmart's own sale might disappear any minute, so you don't have much time to act.The iPad (A16) features a 10.9-inch IPS LCD Liquid Retina display with a decent resolution and sharpness. Unlike more expensive Apple tablets, this fella has a non-laminated screen and only gets bright enough for comfortable indoor use.The touchscreen caps at a 60Hz refresh rate, which may be a setback for some users. In all fairness, the much pricier iPad Air M3 models also support a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz, so you'd have to extend your budget for an iPad Pro if you want something more.Although this slate is no champion on the display front, it packs a pretty capable processor. With A16 under the hood, the tablet handles daily tasks perfectly. In our iPad (A16) review, you can see just how well it performs against its predecessor, the iPad (2022).Battery life and audio quality aren't half bad, either, making the base iPad 2025 a well-rounded option for budget-conscious users in the iOS ecosystem. If you've been waiting for a substantial discount on the 256GB variants, now's the perfect time to buy the model in Blue for $82 off. And be sure to act fast — Walmart's deal might expire before you know it.