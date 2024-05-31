Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Windows lovers can get the 8/256GB Surface Pro 9 at $300 off through Best Buy's generous deal

Windows lovers can again get the 8/256GB Surface Pro 9 at $300 off through Best Buy's generous deal
Did you catch our Surface Pro 9 deal with a keyboard we shared a few days ago? Well, Best Buy has prepared another deal on the Windows tablet. If you don’t need the compatible accessory (and are OK with 8GB RAM instead of 16GB), you’re in for massive savings – $300, to be exact.

Surface Pro 9 (8/256GB, Intel Core i5): save $300

Best Buy's clearance deal lets you get the Surface Pro 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space at a tempting $300 off its price tag. This lands the Intel Core i5-powered tablet with Thunderbolt 4 ports at way more tempting prices. With up to 15.5 hours of use between charges, it won't turn off the lights at the worst moment. Get yours today and save $300.
$300 off (27%)
$799 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Surface Pro 9 (8/256GB, Intel Core i5): save $300

Prefer shopping on Amazon? No worries! You can find the Windows 11 tablet at this seller at the same $300 discount. This means you can pick whichever retailer you like the most without having to sacrifice your savings. Act fast and get the Intel Core i5-powered tablet with a 13-inch PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rates at a much more exciting price!
$300 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


Since this is a clearance deal, chances are Best Buy won’t keep it live for too long. What we know for sure is that saving 27% on this powerful slate with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor sounds like a lovely offer. By the way, you can also find the same markdown on the 8/256GB model at Amazon.

So, for just under $800, you can treat yourself to one of the best Windows tablets on the market. True, this doesn’t sound extremely affordable, but you’re still getting plenty of value for money. And in case you’d prefer something that won’t hurt your budget too much, consider one of the best budget tablets instead.

With its 13-inch PixelSense display with 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, this device brings you great-looking visuals. Did we mention you also have Thunderbolt 4 ports for super fast performance? The Intel Core i5 chip further enhances your experience, making the tablet good enough for entertainment and work-related stuff alike.

Undoubtedly, this bad boy won’t provide the crazy features for creatives that the M4 iPad Pro (2024) offers. But it’s still plenty good in the world of Windows-powered devices. Add to this a battery life of up to 15.5 hours, stunning slim design, and an iconic built-in kickstand, and you should have the answer to most of your everyday needs.

So, if you’re looking for a new Surface Pro 9 tablet and don’t care much about the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, safely pick this Best Buy deal. With $300 off its price tag, the tablet gives you plenty of bang for your buck!
