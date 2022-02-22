Bored of playing Wordle? You should try Squabble!0
In the aforementioned article we cover some alternatives for the rare cases where you’ve been bored to death playing this thing but there’s a new game that takes the Wordle concept to the extreme - Squabble!
Squabble (not to be confused with the Android-only Squabble (Early Access)) adds a battle royale twist to the popular meditative and leisure game. You compete against other players and you must be fast or else your health points would run out.
There are two modes in this insane ocean of anxiety - Blitz and Battle Royale. The first one pits you against up to four other players, while the second mode can result in a skirmish between up to 99 well educated spelling bees.
The mechanics of the game are pretty simple - you have health points that gradually reduce with time. If you guess the right letter you postpone your untimely demise. That’s about it. But it’s quite stressful, to say the least.
Squabble is not for the faint of heart, nor for those of you who have anxiety problems. If your life is boring though, and you want to push it to the ledge (and over), you should try this game at least once.
