Beware of Wordle clones: they are popping up on Android’s Play Store too

Beware of Wordle clones: they are popping up on Android’s Play Store too0
The official place where you can access and play Wordle is the website powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle, nowhere else. As of now, there is no version made for Android or iOS that you can download from either of the two stores.
The worst examples related to Wordle clones were spotted by the folks at 9to5Mac, and they were in the App Store, where there was an app with said paid subscriptions. That app has, thankfully, now been removed, so it won’t be fooling anyone else.
What is even worse is that the confusion born from these clone versions has caused some legitimate apps to get negative reviews and a tainted reputation. “Wordle” and “Wordle 2” were both applications that existed before the craze of the web-based hit game but are being hurt by the crossfire.
As the hype around Wordle dies out, the clones will too. Make sure to let your friends who also want to play the game know about the official place to do so. Also, when reporting apps, it is good to double-check that they really are clones so that ones like “Wordle” and “Wordle 2” don’t get affected.