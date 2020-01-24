Sprint can fix broken screens on several high-end Samsung phones on the cheap
In comparison, you'd have to pay as much as $229 and "only" $219 for a Galaxy S9+ and S8 screen replacement respectively at your local Samsung-authorized repair center, while a Note 8 crack would set you back an even higher $239.
Incredibly enough, Sprint's offer doesn't appear to come with any strings attached whatsoever, and no, you don't even have to be a "Now Network" customer to claim your heavily discounted repair by February 9. All you need to do is take your busted-up phone (from the above list) to a "participating" Sprint store and hope its technicians will not deem your cracked screen unrepairable.
Obviously, Sprint "reserves the right to reject any phone for repair", limiting the promotion to one repair per customer, and not guaranteeing same day service. Meanwhile, if you have a device in "good working condition" that's not eligible for a dirt-cheap repair, Sprint is ready to give you $150 towards a new phone. The key requirement is that you give the carrier a Galaxy S5 or "higher configuration" or an iPhone 6s and "higher configurations."
