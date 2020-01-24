Sprint Samsung Android

Sprint can fix broken screens on several high-end Samsung phones on the cheap

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 24, 2020, 4:20 AM
Sprint can fix broken screens on several high-end Samsung phones on the cheap
Samsung doesn't quite charge as much as Apple for replacing the screen on its latest high-end smartphones, but paying $279 at a manufacturer-authorized Galaxy repair facility to get the Note 10+ fixed or $249 as far as the "regular" S10 is concerned is not exactly affordable either.

While Sprint can't help owners of 2019-released Galaxy flagships in their quest for a cheaper (and reliable) screen replacement, the carrier will allow you to save quite a bit of money on repairs of slightly older Samsung devices. We're talking 2018's Galaxy S9 and S9+, 2017's Galaxy Note 8, S8, and S8+, as well as the ancient 2016-released Galaxy S7, all of which are currently eligible for an ultra-affordable $49 screen repair at the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider.

In comparison, you'd have to pay as much as $229 and "only" $219 for a Galaxy S9+ and S8 screen replacement respectively at your local Samsung-authorized repair center, while a Note 8 crack would set you back an even higher $239.

Incredibly enough, Sprint's offer doesn't appear to come with any strings attached whatsoever, and no, you don't even have to be a "Now Network" customer to claim your heavily discounted repair by February 9. All you need to do is take your busted-up phone (from the above list) to a "participating" Sprint store and hope its technicians will not deem your cracked screen unrepairable.

Obviously, Sprint "reserves the right to reject any phone for repair", limiting the promotion to one repair per customer, and not guaranteeing same day service. Meanwhile, if you have a device in "good working condition" that's not eligible for a dirt-cheap repair, Sprint is ready to give you $150 towards a new phone. The key requirement is that you give the carrier a Galaxy S5 or "higher configuration" or an iPhone 6s and "higher configurations."

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

google-io-2020-dates-confirmed-pixel-4a-android-11-announcements
Here's when we expect Google to unveil the Pixel 4a and fully detail Android 11
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-press-renders-leak
The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Heres-how-the-Galaxy-S20-series-compares-to-the-Note-10-Pixel-4-and-more
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
t-mobile-vs-verizon-ATT-sprint-best-network-comparison
Verizon vs AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint coverage, speeds, video and voice quality
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-build-materials-stainless-steel-rumor
Samsung will finally match Apple with the Galaxy S20 Ultra build materials
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
Apple iPhone 9 price, release date, and leaked specs preview
galaxy-s20-refresh-rate-will-be-60hz-by-default
Here's the latest on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series' refresh rate; Galaxy Z Flip will lock in two positions

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless