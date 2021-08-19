Spotify brings Music + Talk audio format to more than a dozen countries

Spotify brings Music + Talk audio format to more than a dozen countries0
Since the launch of the feature back 2020, creator have taken to Spotify to talk about music they like, and the format also spawned a number of Spotify Originals, including Black Girl Songbook, and 10 Songs that Made Me and others.
The shows made using Music + Talk are available to both Premium and Free listeners. However, Spotify Premium users will hear full tracks as part of these shows, while Free users will hear 30-second previews of each song. Also, shows can be listened to globally as long as Spotify is available in your country.