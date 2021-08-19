Notifications
Spotify brings Music + Talk audio format to more than a dozen countries

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Music + Talk is Spotify’s new type of show that mixes full music tracks with spoken commentary, just like an enhanced playlist, but in an episode format. It started as an experiment last year in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, and now it’s being brought to more countries, Spotify announced.

Starting this week, Music + Talk is available in 15 new markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Spain, and Sweden.

Since the launch of the feature back 2020, creator have taken to Spotify to talk about music they like, and the format also spawned a number of Spotify Originals, including Black Girl Songbook, and 10 Songs that Made Me and others.



The shows made using Music + Talk are available to both Premium and Free listeners. However, Spotify Premium users will hear full tracks as part of these shows, while Free users will hear 30-second previews of each song. Also, shows can be listened to globally as long as Spotify is available in your country.

