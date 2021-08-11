Spotify to launch new Wear OS app, brings offline listening to smartwatches

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update

It's time to install Android 12 beta 4 as platform stability arrives

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 does not support Apple’s iOS

Apple faces big time changes to iOS and the App Store if this proposed bill becomes law

Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy

Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy