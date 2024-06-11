It looks like Spotify may soon deliver on its promise of a HiFi tier offering
Up Next:
Image credit: PhoneArena
Spotify may finally be making good on its promise to deliver a high-fidelity audio experience, according to recent reports. After years of anticipation and speculation, a Bloomberg insider has shed light on the company's plans for this premium tier, suggesting it will be offered as an add-on to existing subscriptions for an additional $5 per month.
This news comes on the heels of Spotify's recent price hikes, which saw the individual plan increase to $10.99 per month. With the HiFi add-on, users could potentially be paying $15.99 per month for access to higher quality audio. This is a more reasonable price point than some had anticipated, with speculation previously suggesting a potential cost of around $20. It's possible that the recent price increase was a strategic move to make the HiFi tier seem more palatable to consumers.
In addition to enhanced audio quality, the new tier is rumored to include new playlist creation features. Users will reportedly be able to generate custom playlists based on specific dates, events, or activities, and the algorithm will even attempt to predict user preferences and create playlists accordingly.
Image credit: PhoneArena
While there is still no official release date for the HiFi tier, these rumors hint that Spotify is finally ready to deliver on its long-standing promise. The company has been teasing the launch of lossless audio since 2021, and it seems that the wait may soon be over for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.
The addition of a HiFi tier could be a significant move for Spotify, potentially attracting new users and retaining existing ones who value high-quality audio. It will also put the company in direct competition with other streaming services that already offer lossless audio, such as Apple Music and Tidal. Only time will tell how successful this new tier will be, but for now, it's safe to say that the anticipation is building among users who are eager to experience their favorite music in a whole new way.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: