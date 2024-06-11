It looks like Spotify may soon deliver on its promise of a HiFi tier offering

Image credit: PhoneArena

While there is still no official release date for the HiFi tier, these rumors hint that Spotify is finally ready to deliver on its long-standing promise. The company has been teasing the launch of lossless audio since 2021, and it seems that the wait may soon be over for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.The addition of a HiFi tier could be a significant move for Spotify, potentially attracting new users and retaining existing ones who value high-quality audio. It will also put the company in direct competition with other streaming services that already offer lossless audio, such as Apple Music and Tidal. Only time will tell how successful this new tier will be, but for now, it's safe to say that the anticipation is building among users who are eager to experience their favorite music in a whole new way.